Don Mischer to direct Oscars telecast

Don Mischer will direct the 85th Academy Awards telecast, it was announced today by producers Craig Zadan and Neil Meron.

Mischer has directed the telecast several times before, including 2011’s 83rd Oscars, which was largely critically reviled, due in part to James Franco’s lethargic co-hosting job. Mischer was nominated for directing Emmys for the 2011 and 2012 shows.

Contining his ongoing association with Hollywood’s biggest night, Mischer Productions’ Charlie Haykel and Juliane Hare will again also produce the Oscar pre-show.

It’s obviously a safe choice for the Academy after last year, when Brett Ratner was initially slated to produce the show along with co-producer/director Mischer, only to be replaced by Brian Grazer. It’s the first time Zadan and Meron have produced the show, after bringing such musicals as “Chicago” and “Hairspray” to the big screen.

“For a very long time, we had always hoped to work with Don Mischer,” said Zadan and Meron in a press release. “His talent and reputation are unsurpassed and we’re so happy he will be our collaborator on the 85th Academy Awards.”

“I am so very excited to be directing the Academy Awards again this year and to be working with creative producers like Craig and Neil,” added Mischer. “All of us at Don Mischer Productions are also thrilled to be producing the Oscar pre-show, and most significantly to continue a wonderfully gratifying relationship with the Academy.”

Mischer has also directed “We Are One: The Obama Inaugural Celebration at the Lincoln Memorial,” Kennedy Center Honors and several Superbowl Halftime shows.

The Oscars will air live Sunday February 24, 2013.