Donald Glover Gives A Convincing Argument For Why Kylo Ren Is A Better ‘Star Wars’ Villain Than Darth Vader

Donald Glover has now entered the Star Wars universe thanks to his role as young Lando Calrissian in Solo: A Star Wars Story. That means his opinions on certain characters from the franchise is more important now, right? Probably not, but he’s a hot topic, Star Wars is back on the brain, and it seems the perfect time to see what he thinks of his fellow Lucasfilm creations.

In a recent chat with Noisey, Glover answered some rapid-fire questions about Star Wars, music, and life. There’s plenty of hip-hop to go around, including why he loves Migos, his choice between Biggie, Tupac, and Jay-Z, and why Damn is superior to To Pimp A Butterfly, but the attention for us nerds goes to Star Wars. We need this information to debate it on message boards and in-game chats, especially when it involves a divisive character like Kylo Ren — or Kai Lo Ren according to Noisey. Glover doesn’t even mention Vader while giving some props to Darth Maul and praising Ren:

Darth Maul is a good fighter, and I like the double lightsaber, but Kylo Ren’s really funny. I just think he has an interesting sense of humor, he’s intense, I get his story. So I kind of have to go with Kylo Ren.

