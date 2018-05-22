Donald Glover Is Fully Behind Lando’s Pansexuality In ‘Star Wars’: ‘There Are So Many Things To Have Sex With’

Entertainment Editor
05.21.18

News of the pansexuality of Star Wars mainstay Lando Calrissian was made official last week when Solo: A Star Wars Story writer Jonathan Kasdan (the son of long-time Star Wars writer and Lando creator Lawrence Kasdan) said Calrissian was someone who enjoyed men, women, and… everything. Absolutely everything in the vast galaxy far, far away. Everything.

Not one to stray too far from a character he seems to truly enjoy playing, Donald Glover stopped by Sirius XM with co-stars Paul Bettany, Alden Ehrenreich, and Emilia Clarke to reinforce the fact that yes, Lando is pansexual, and why wouldn’t he be? It’s space. “Have a good time out here.”

“There are so many things to have sex with. I didn’t think that was that weird. Yeah, he’s coming on to everybody. I mean, yeah, whatever. It just didn’t seem that weird to me ’cause I feel like if you’re in space it’s kind of like, the door is open! It’s like, no, only guys or girls. No, it’s anything. This thing is literally a blob. Are you a man or a woman? Like, who cares? Have good time out here.”

Beyond Lando’s many and diverse sexual conquests, the rumors of a… solo… Lando movie has been heating up, and Glover would be into making a chapter that strays far away from the Skywalkers. Sirius XM discussed this with Glover as well:

“I feel like with the Skywalkers, it’s hard, because it’s almost like the Bible. There’s a story that you have to tell, and the lineage of that family. I feel like out here its like, yeah, we’re just like husters and gamblers and space pirates, essentially, so you can do a lot more and have a lot more fun. And I like those movies a lot. I like the comedy of them, the silliness and also the adventure. I think it would just be fun to do.”

It seems like Glover is in-tune with his character, and understands the Star Wars universe as a whole. Considering the Skywalkers are dropping like flies, it seems like a Lando movie would be the right direction to go in the next few years.

(Via Gamespot/EW)

