‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’ Actor Donnie Yen Snatched The Bottle Cap Challenge Away From Jason Statham

07.03.19

Getty Image

Earlier this week, John Mayer took the Bottle Cap Challenge — very popular these days and which appears to have originated in the mixed martial arts realm — and challenged Jason Statham to do the same. What a world we live in today! Well, Statham stepped up to the challenge and did so in his typically righteous way (see below), but the Hobbs and Shaw star’s masterful display has been one-upped by Donnie Yen, who played the blind, strong-with-the-force, Jedi-like Chirrut in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Yen, of course, also plays a martial arts grandmaster and teacher of Bruce Lee in the increasingly successful Ip Man franchise, so he comes by his skills honestly and brutally. Watch him take the challenge home while blindfolded.

TOPICS#Jason Statham#Star Wars
TAGSbottle cap challengedonnie yenJASON STATHAMStar Wars

