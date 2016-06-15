Don’t Expect To See THIS In The ‘Wonder Woman’ Movie

Gal Gadot is in production on Justice League, but we will next see her Diana Prince in the solo Wonder Woman movie on June 2, 2017. We've already been treated to Gadot wielding the lasso, sword, and shield in Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, but there's one piece of Wonder Woman iconography that we won't be seeing: the invisible jet. I'm not sure if that pun is intended or not.

In speaking about the film with People, DC Entertainment president Diane Nelson teased a bit of what fans can expect from the Patty Jenkins-directed film.

“It will have its own tone and look – it”s beautiful. There is humor in it, there is real emotion in Diana”s journey in discovering the complexity of man,” Nelson says, adding, “There is no invisible jet. Not in this iteration.”

Warner Brothers/DC will be bringing a life-size replica of the jet for a celebratory display at Comic-Con, however, which will also include Wonder Woman-inspired graffiti and costumes from the 1970s Lynda Carter TV series to Gadot's in the most recent iterations.

It would be tricky indeed to make that jet work in a film set in the World War I-era (as the Wonder Woman movie is), but, man, I'd love to see them try.