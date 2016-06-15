Don’t Expect To See THIS In The ‘Wonder Woman’ Movie

#Wonder Woman #Batman V Superman #Justice League #Comic-Con
06.15.16 2 years ago

Gal Gadot is in production on Justice League, but we will next see her Diana Prince in the solo Wonder Woman movie on June 2, 2017. We've already been treated to Gadot wielding the lasso, sword, and shield in Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, but there's one piece of Wonder Woman iconography that we won't be seeing: the invisible jet. I'm not sure if that pun is intended or not.

In speaking about the film with People, DC Entertainment president Diane Nelson teased a bit of what fans can expect from the Patty Jenkins-directed film.

“It will have its own tone and look – it”s beautiful. There is humor in it, there is real emotion in Diana”s journey in discovering the complexity of man,” Nelson says, adding, “There is no invisible jet. Not in this iteration.”

Warner Brothers/DC will be bringing a life-size replica of the jet for a celebratory display at Comic-Con, however, which will also include Wonder Woman-inspired graffiti and costumes from the 1970s Lynda Carter TV series to Gadot's in the most recent iterations.

It would be tricky indeed to make that jet work in a film set in the World War I-era (as the Wonder Woman movie is), but, man, I'd love to see them try.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Wonder Woman#Batman V Superman#Justice League#Comic-Con
TAGSBATMAN V SUPERMAN: DAWN OF JUSTICEcomic conDCJustice LeagueMaybe its there and we just cant see itwarner brothersWonder Woman

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP