Don’t forget: Marvel’s ‘Black Panther’ movie is ‘absolutely in development’

#Black Panther #Thor #Guardians Of The Galaxy #Marvel
and 10.23.13 5 years ago 8 Comments

(CBR) Before Guardians of the Galaxy was announced in 2012, rumors mounted that Black Panther would be one of the new superhero films in Marvel”s Phase Two. That didn”t pan out, but Marvel Studios President of Production Kevin Feige insists the film is definitely in the works.

“In terms of Black Panther, it”s absolutely in development,” Feige told BlackTree TV at the Thor: The Dark World press junket in London. “When you have something as rich as Wakanda and his backstory – and clearly Vibranium”s been introduced in the universe already – I don”t know when it will be exactly, but we certainly have plans to bring him to life some day.”

BlackTree TV also asked about the possibility of a Loki movie.

“A lot of people are asking about Loki”s own movie,” Feige answered with a smile. “That”s pretty good. My favorite thing about even being asked the question about Loki is that means it”s worked. People respond to Loki. They respond to Hiddleston. One might say he gives Thor a run for his money in this film. Whether he spins off into his own story or not, I don”t know. We have no immediate plans for that. I think there are a lot more stories to tell in the Thor universe first.”

Copyright © 2013 Comic Book Resources. Reprinted with permission. All rights reserved. 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Black Panther#Thor#Guardians Of The Galaxy#Marvel
TAGSBlack PantherGuardians of the GalaxyKEVIN FEIGEMarvelTHE AVENGERSthe dark worldTHOR

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP