Don’t forget: Marvel’s ‘Black Panther’ movie is ‘absolutely in development’

(CBR) Before Guardians of the Galaxy was announced in 2012, rumors mounted that Black Panther would be one of the new superhero films in Marvel”s Phase Two. That didn”t pan out, but Marvel Studios President of Production Kevin Feige insists the film is definitely in the works.
“In terms of Black Panther, it”s absolutely in development,” Feige told BlackTree TV at the Thor: The Dark World press junket in London. “When you have something as rich as Wakanda and his backstory – and clearly Vibranium”s been introduced in the universe already – I don”t know when it will be exactly, but we certainly have plans to bring him to life some day.”
BlackTree TV also asked about the possibility of a Loki movie.
“A lot of people are asking about Loki”s own movie,” Feige answered with a smile. “That”s pretty good. My favorite thing about even being asked the question about Loki is that means it”s worked. People respond to Loki. They respond to Hiddleston. One might say he gives Thor a run for his money in this film. Whether he spins off into his own story or not, I don”t know. We have no immediate plans for that. I think there are a lot more stories to tell in the Thor universe first.”
Aldis Hodge for “Black Panther!!!” That guy is fucking amazing! (It’s not gonna be Mackie…he’s already Falcon. Can’t be Idris…he’s in Thor-ville. Can’t be Michael B. Jordan…anyone notice that no one’s actually HIRED Michael B. Jordan now that his “star is on the rise.” Can’t be Michael Jai….to old…and he’s Spawn. Can’t be LL Cool J…he’s too white….yea, I said it.)
My vote would be for Reg E Cathey. That man can command a regal presence for sure and would be fun as hell to watch him chew the scenery up. Nevermind his age, since he’s not much older than RDJ… And for a leader of a kingdom, not sure I’d prefer a young pup anyway. Although if they *must* — I *do* like your pick of Hodge very much.
Chiwetel Ejiofor
And if they want to go younger, Chadwick Boseman (42).
Reg E. Cathey? I like his work… but he’s too old and he’s a character actor, not a lead. Good choice for a villain or a supporting role, though.
42 isn’t very young.
/faceplam He’s not 42… he played Jackie Robinson in 42.
Loki! It has been a while since an anti-hero has taken center stage… Don’t know if he’ll get there or not with big (too) golden brother in 2 or beyond, but the mere prospect itself is so very tantalizing! *swooning*
Oh and in other news, yeah the Black Panther could be wickedly cool with his own franchise…