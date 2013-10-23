Don’t forget: Marvel’s ‘Black Panther’ movie is ‘absolutely in development’

(CBR) Before Guardians of the Galaxy was announced in 2012, rumors mounted that Black Panther would be one of the new superhero films in Marvel”s Phase Two. That didn”t pan out, but Marvel Studios President of Production Kevin Feige insists the film is definitely in the works.

“In terms of Black Panther, it”s absolutely in development,” Feige told BlackTree TV at the Thor: The Dark World press junket in London. “When you have something as rich as Wakanda and his backstory – and clearly Vibranium”s been introduced in the universe already – I don”t know when it will be exactly, but we certainly have plans to bring him to life some day.”

BlackTree TV also asked about the possibility of a Loki movie.

“A lot of people are asking about Loki”s own movie,” Feige answered with a smile. “That”s pretty good. My favorite thing about even being asked the question about Loki is that means it”s worked. People respond to Loki. They respond to Hiddleston. One might say he gives Thor a run for his money in this film. Whether he spins off into his own story or not, I don”t know. We have no immediate plans for that. I think there are a lot more stories to tell in the Thor universe first.”

