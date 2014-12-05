Don’t ‘let it go’ yet: ‘Frozen,’ ‘Gravity,’ ‘Gone Girl’ among Grammy film and TV nods

Nearly all of this year's Grammy nominees have been announced, with album of the year contenders still to be unveiled tonight. Looking at the nominees for visual media – i.e. film and TV stuff – we have a mix of Oscar nominees and winners from last year and potential contenders for this year. Let's take a look…

At the top, big ups to Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross for their “Gone Girl” score landing a nomination. It might be the best score of the year, in my opinion, and I'm crossing my fingers that the Academy's music branch is as cool as they were in 2010 for nominating “The Social Network.” Also in there is “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” one of a few scores from Alexandre Desplat in Oscar contention this season (“The Imitation Game” and “Unbroken” will be eligible for Grammys next year). Last year's Best Original Score Oscar winner Steven Price was nominated for “Gravity,” as well as fellow nominee Thomas Newman for “Saving Mr. Banks.”

Which brings me to “Frozen.” Yes, we can't quite “let it go” just yet. The film was nominated for Best Compilation Soundtrack, Best Score and Best Song for…do I have to say it? Also in that song category is “Everything is Awesome!!!” from “The LEGO Movie,” which I now see comes with three exclamation points. Noted. Another Oscar nominee from last year, “The Moon Song” from “Her,” was chalked up as well, along with a track from last year's “Hobbit” jam. And of course, the Grammys couldn't pass up an opportunity to recognize Glen Campbell.

Also worth noting is the Best Music Film Category, where last year's Best Documentary winner “20 Feet from Stardom” finds itself doing battle with the likes of Beyoncé and Jay Z, Coldplay, Pink and Metallica.

Check out the visual media and music film nominees below. The winners will be announced at the 57th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 8, 2015.

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

“American Hustle”

“Frozen”

“Get On Up: The James Brown Story”

“Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Mix Vol. 1”

“The Wolf of Wall Street”

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

“Frozen” (Christophe Beck)

“Gone Girl” (Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross)

“The Grand Budapest Hotel” (Alexandre Desplat)

“Gravity” (Steven Price)

“Saving Mr. Banks” (Thomas Newman)

Best Song Written for Visual Media

“Everything is Awesome!!!” from “The LEGO Movie”

“I See Fire” from “The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug”

“I'm Not Gonna Miss You” from “Glen Campbell: I'll Be Me”

“Let It Go” from “Frozen”

“The Moon Song” from “Her”

Best Music Film

“Beyoncé & Jay Z: On the Run Tour” (Beyoncé and Jay Z)

“Ghost Stories” (Coldplay)

“20 Feet from Stardom” (Darlene Love, Merry Clayton, Lisa Fischer & Judith Hill)

“Metallica Through the Never” (Metallica)

“The Truth About Love Tour: Live from Melbourne” (Pink)