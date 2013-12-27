Download Kanye West’s ‘Yeezus’ for free on Google Play

12.27.13 5 years ago
If you’re playing catch up on new music, read our critics’ “Top 10 albums of 2013” here and here, and get over to Google Play for free downloads of Kanye West’s “Yeezus” and CHVRCHES’s “The Bones of What You Believe In.”
As part of its holiday sale, the music site is offering deep discounts on some of 2013’s best releases, including: Arcade Fire’s “Reflektor,” Lorde’s “Pure Heroin,” Eminem’s “The Marshall Mathers LP 2,” Drake’s “Nothing Was the Same,” M.I.A.’s “Matangi,” Janelle Monáe’s “The Electric Lady,” Danny Brown’s “Old,” James Blake’s “Overgrown,” Rhye’s “Woman,” Pusha T’s “My Name Is My Name,” Pearl Jam’s “Lightning Bolt,” The Weeknd’s “Kiss Land” and Neko Case’s “The Worse Things Get, The Harder I Fight, The Harder I Fight, The More I Love You.”
Watch Kanye West’s video for “Black Skinhead,” one of our favorite tracks off “Yeezus,” below.

