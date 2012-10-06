Download ‘Looper’ director Rian Johnson’s in-theater commentary

Talking during a movie is one of the 8 deadly sins, but what if it’s the film’s director who is talking your ear off?
While audio commentaries are normally reserved for DVD/Blu-ray release (or relegated to jokey exercises like Cinematic Titanic screenings), “Looper” director Rian Johnson is giving you the chance to hear him at the theater.
Over on the movie’s official Tumblr page, you can download a brand new in-theater commentary track to be listened to –in headphones and at a low volume, please — while you watch the film unspool at your local multiplex.
Johnson did something similar with his last film, “The Brothers Bloom,” but not very many people saw that film in theaters. “Looper” is a much bigger beast, so don’t be too surprised if you see a half-dozen solitary movie geeks wearing ear buds at your next screening.
The writer-director will still perform all the usual bonus feature duties when it comes to the film’s eventual home release, however. Johnson notes, “It is totally different from the commentary track that will be on the Blu/DVD, a bit more technical and detailed. Needless to say, this is NOT to be listened to on a first viewing, or before you”ve seen the film.”
But, remember — be considerate of other moviegoers. Keep the volume level and the bright onscreen display of your iPod in check.
“Looper” stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Bruce Willis and Emily Blunt and is in theaters now.
Totally cool idea. Unfortunately not novel, Kevin Smith recorded one of these with his producer and Jeff Anderson (aka Randall) for Clerks 2 in 2006. He called it the In-Theater Audio Commentary but theater owners didn’t like the idea of people bringing their iPods into the theater calling it a distraction. Fairly stupid thinking, discouraging your customers from paying for the same product twice but hardly the first dumb idea from that industry.
Anyway they didn’t end up releasing it for download and instead put it on the dvd/blu-ray release so while Smith’s technically can’t be called the first commentary ever released while the film is still in theaters, he is the first filmaker to record one and likely the person that should be credited with the idea.
Nothing against the Looper guy, Just thought someone should point it out. I haven’t seen it yet (not a fan of Brothers Bloom, thought it was pretentious crap) but I’m planning on it this week and if I like it I’d absolutely see it again with a commentary.
Good point, Fistosalmon!
Dunno if this will mean much, but for the record, I also really disliked “Brothers Bloom,” but I loved “Looper.”
Anytime I can get a professional critic to agree that not every single derivative indie movie made is actually a quirky and charming gem to be universally adored I count as a win. Tell me you think Joss Whedon is wildly overrated and I’ll throw your rss feed in my google reader immediately.
I was presold on Looper, I’ve been in on Gordon-Levitt since the derivative yet charming indie gem The Lookout.
