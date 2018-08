Hear Phoenix for free and pretend you”re in Sydney.

The French band who snared the Grammy for best alternative music album for “Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix,” is offering fans a free download of their recent Australian concert via its website, www.wearephoenix.com. And there”s no catch… we promise.

The tracklisting is:

“Lisztomania”

“Lasso”

“Fences”

“Girlfriend”

“Armistice”

“Love Like a Sunset”

“Rome”