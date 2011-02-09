Download The Strokes’ new ‘Under Cover’ single for free

02.09.11 7 years ago

It’s nothing new, but it’s certainly bringing back some good memories.

Back with their first new studio material in five years is the Strokes and their single “Under Cover of Darkness,” from their forthcoming album “Angles.”

The song is available for free download for 48 hours (starting at around 2:35 p.m. EST today, Feb. 9) via the band’s website, for the small price of a herd of cattle some personal information, such as email.

The guitars and bass are pushed way, way forward, while Julian Casablancas’ vocals take back seat. He queries, “Will you wait for me?” Well we already did, buddy, and you’ve zoomed the Dolorean back past “Earth,” to “Room on Fire.” It’s less garage and rapturous snottiness, but a robust mix of full ’90s modern rock (sans reverb bath, we’re looking at you Kings Of Leon) and catchy ’60s love songs. I half expected the band to bust into an a capella round at the end.

After this ditty is taken down, fans can sit tight with their YouTubes and Facebooks (OK, and the radio) until “Under the Cover of Darkness'” retail release on Feb. 15.

“Angles,” as previously reported, is out on March 22.

In other Strokes news, their manager Ryan Gentles (I live in hope that’s his real name) announced this on Twitter, said simply: “SXSW – The Strokes… more to come on thestrokes.com.”

The Strokes have already been confirmed to help headline 2011 Coachella.

What do you think of the track? Do you like the direction the band is taking?

