‘Downton Abbey’ alumni to star in latest X-Men spin-off ’Legion’ on FX

We are Legion. The complex X-Men character is headed to FX to star in his own show. The son of Professor Charles Xavier and British ambassador to Israel Gabrielle Haller, Legion – birth name David Charles Haller – is an interesting mutant. When your father is one of the most powerful telepaths in the world, you can expect to inherit some of that. But without a mentor, things can quickly get out of hand.

First reported by The Hollywood Reporter FX has found their Legion in Dan Stevens. Fans of the costume drama Downton Abbey will recognize the actor as the late Matthew Crawley. Casting Stevens implies Legion will focus on the character”s adult life, either glossing over his tumultuous teen years or utilize flashbacks.

Diagnosed as schizophrenic at a young age, David is a haunted man, trying to find his way back to sanity, but he's getting tired and is about to give up when he meets the girl of his dreams.

First appearing in NEW MUTANTS #25 in March of 1985, Legion”s powers were activated during a traumatic event when a team of assassins murdered his step-father. Using his latent telepathic powers, young David was able to overpower the assassin”s minds, but his lack of training led to some nasty side effects. Upon death, each of the assassin”s psychically connected to Legion, effectively transferring themselves into his mind and sending David into a catatonic state for years. Even after learning to control his powers and rejoining the world, David continued to absorb the consciousnesses of others on accident. With each new identity, the “schizophrenia” became worse. The combine group took on the name Legion from the Biblical character.

THR also reported that Parks and Recreation alumni Aubrey Plaza will co-star as Legion”s friend Lenny. A affable optimist, Lenny is convinced any day now she”ll stop abusing drugs and alcohol and get her life together. The casting is rounded out with Jean Smart (Fargo) who signed on as Mealnie, a therapist with a “sharp mind and unconventional methods.”

With any luck, Legion is shaping up to be deeper look into what it means to be mutant struggling with powers you barely understand.