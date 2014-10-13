Ding-dong, dowager: ‘Downton Abbey’ is releasing a Christmas album

10.13.14 4 years ago

For those who love a lot more Christmas with their “Downton Abbey,” you're in luck: a new Christmas album is due from the popular ITV/PBS show.

ITV reports that a 45-song set is due Nov. 10 in the U.K., and will include “a festive version of the show's theme tune” plus traditional songs, hymns and carols.

A spoken word version of “T'was the Night before Christmas” will be performed by Jim Carter, the man behind butler Charles Carson. A different Charles (Julian Ovenden) and Cora, Countess of Grantham (played by Elizabeth McGovern) are slated as “featured” artists on the collection. At 45 songs, we imagine there will be a little something for and from everybody, however.

No word yet if there is an official U.S. release date, which would likely arrive on the Tuesday after (Nov. 11).

“Downton Abbey” features a Christmas episode every year, so you can probably count this years' as extra-musical.

