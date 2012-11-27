‘Downton Abbey’ creator Julian Fellowes to develop ‘The Gilded Age’ for NBC

American fans of Julian Fellowes’ “Downton Abbey” have had to wait months past their British counterparts for the show to cross the Atlantic and air on PBS – the third season will debut here on January 6, and ITV has already ordered a fourth – but that won’t be an issue for Fellowes’ next series, a 19th century drama called “The Gilded Age” that he’ll write and produce for NBC. It’s currently just in development, but with a significant penalty if a pilot isn’t ordered.

NBC describes “The Gilded Age” as “an epic tale of the princes of the American Renaissance and the vast fortunes they made – and spent – in late nineteenth century New York.”

“This was a vivid time,” Fellowes said in a statement, “with dizzying, brilliant ascents and calamitous falls, of record-breaking ostentation and savage rivalry; a time when money was king.”

In addition to creating the Emmy-winning “Downton,” Fellowes is also an Oscar-winning screenwriter for “Gosford Park,” and other screenplay credits include “Vanity Fair,” “The Young Victoria” and “The Tourist.”