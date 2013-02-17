‘Downton Abbey’ finale recap: Season 3, Episode 7

It’s been a long, difficult third season for “Downton Abbey,” and it wasn’t too much for any of us to hope that the show might cruise calmly into a happy ending with this, the seventh and last episode of the season. Of course, this would be the point in the recap where I tell the four of you who’ve been able to sidestep spoilers for this episode to watch first and then come back. I would hate to be the person to blow the twist in this one for you, simply because it must have taken great effort to block out the hints and full-blown revelations that have been everywhere short of the nutrition labels for Wheetabix. There might even be one there, if you read the fine print.
Anyway, I will say this one last thing (SPOILER ALERT AD NAUSEUM), then continue onward with the sad, bad news of this season. I think some of you remember that I knew two awful spoilers before I began watching Season 3, and for that reason I’ve tried to give some of the writing the benefit of the doubt when it seemed thuddingly obvious. The first spoiler was about Sybil’s death, and the second was this…
Matthew becomes a dad and dies almost immediately afterward
I’d love for anyone who managed to tune out the minor hints (Dan Stevens deciding to leave the show was a business item in some papers) as well as the major ones (the U.K. articles about the twist, as well as the not-very-nice comments about this sad turn of events) to weigh in this. Was Matthew’s sudden death in a car accident as much of a shock as it was clearly intended to be (and likely was for U.K. audiences)? For me, I felt that all the cuddling and canoodling between Matthew and Mary for many episodes leading up to this one was, though boring in the moment, intended to make this shocker truly poignant. Only moments after holding his first born son, he plows into another vehicle on the way home from the hospital. My initial thought was, who the hell let Matthew drive himself home alone? Don’t these people have drivers? Yes, he has his own sports car and is the independent sort, but I’m fairly sure someone should have suggested he wait for the family and go home with at least someone coherent enough to keep him from slamming into another vehicle.
I think this could have been a powerful twist had I not known about it for the simple reason that “Downton Abbey,” which managed to keep death reserved for secondary characters through a World War and the most lethal influenza outbreak of that century, killed off two members of the Crawley family within just a few episodes. I realize that when an actor wants to leave the show, and he plays a character who isn’t likely to want (or, in this time period, get) a divorce, there aren’t a lot of choices beyond killing him off. Still, it’s a little jarring that “Downton Abbey” seems to be getting a glut of bad luck in just one season — Edith being dumped at the altar seems like small potatoes in light of how the season ultimately wraps up.
What this all means for Mary I’m curious to see, as we’ve had plenty of set-up to suggest a return to the Mean Mary of the first season. As much as she wants to be the loving woman that Matthew sees, I’m fairly sure she’s not going to let a lot of other people hold her naked in their arms so they can see “the real Mary,” and Matthew’s death is likely to bring out the old bitterness. Maybe motherhood will soften her up, but I suspect season four will be a rough one for the eldest Crawley daughter.
Of course, many other things happen on this “Christmas” episode, though none of them measure up to the awful conclusion.
Robert comes to appreciate Matthew albeit too late
The visit to Shrimpy and Susan’s Scotland estate was probably as uncomfortable for us as it was for the Crawleys, who got to see what a loveless marriage really looks like at close range. I’m guessing we’re going to see more of Rose, who is now committed to live at “Downton Abbey” while her parents are miserably toughing it out and loathing one another in India. I’m sure Rose’s purpose on the show is to inject new, young blood into the storyline and possibly fire up Jimmy (just a guess, but it does seem two pretty, vapid people should gravitate toward one another), but I can’t say I’m looking forward to her arrival. Rose seems to be as annoyingly self-absorbed as any teen on “Gossip Girl” or a bad ’80s sitcom, and I’m not really sure I can stand to see her bounce around the house while almost everyone is mourning and shell-shocked.
The other purpose of Shrimpy and Susan, other than giving us the unpleasant Rose and a view to a bad marriage, is to make it absolutely clear to Robert that Downton was on a fast path to ruin if not for Matthew shaking things up. I grimaced at Robert’s ploddingly on-the-nose statement to Cora about how Downton will survive because of Matthew’s vision. He gives thanks for Matthew! And his home and his family! And he doesn’t know what he’s done to deserve all this wonderfulness!
Thankfully, all of that palaver is a set-up for the Dowager Countess to say, in her wonderfully dry way, “But then, we don’t always get our just desserts,” delivered in voice over to Matthew’s accident. Though the scenes leading up to this one were mostly leaden, and this cruel storyline verged on soap, the juxtaposition of Robert’s musings and Matthew’s unlucky fate was still unexpectedly moving.
Mrs. Patmore finds and dumps a fella
We can guess Mr. Tufton is up to no good almost from the beginning, when he seems far more interested in Mrs. Patmore’s cooking abilities than Mrs. Patmore herself. Mrs. Hughes catches on to his womanizing ways at the Thirsk fair and then takes on the unhappy job of breaking the news to Mrs. Patmore. Usually this is an opportunity for the woman about to enter into a mess of a marriage to shoot the messenger, but the good news is that Mrs. Patmore is no dumb cluck. Instead, she’s relieved that she can show Mr. Tufton the door, as she was already bored of his non-stop drivel about how he wanted his eggs. Problem solved, and big laughs all around.
I suspect this is a story that might have had a chance for more poignancy and weight in another season. Even though she’s called Mrs. Patmore, that doesn’t mean she was previously married — the 20th century was a time of transition, as Mrs. had been used to denote a mature woman, not necessarily a married one, up until the previous century. Mrs. Patmore seems perfectly content to be the queen of her kitchen, but that moment when she debates what to wear to the fair could have been more loaded, or at least given us insight into who she is when she isn’t slaving over a hot stove.
O’Brien might get a chance to travel
It was good to see O’Brien find a new rival, and Wilkins may at first think she and O’Brien are on the same footing. No chance. When Wilkins complains about having to accompany Susan and Shrimpy to India, O’Brien can’t understand her reluctance — she’d love to travel, and that’s certainly not in the cards as long as she’s at Downton. Later, when Wilkins becomes jealous of O’Brien’s abilities as a hair stylist and spikes her drink at the GIllies Ball, O’Brien quickly figure out Wilkin’s obvious ploy, abandons the drink (which poor Molesley guzzles down) and announces she’s glad to no longer have to be loyal to her former friend.
When we see O’Brien chatting with Susan, I can only assume O’Brien is offering her services. I’m not sure what this would mean for O’Brien’s other key loyalty — she’s sworn to protect Cora ever since that unfortunate incident with the soap — but I can’t help but think Cora could get a perfectly nice lady’s maid in O’Brien’s absence. I would hate to see O’Brien leave for India simply because she’s been so effective at churning up drama downstairs, but I could see where it’s getting a little dull for her. After she manipulated Alfred, Thomas and Jimmy like pieces in a game of Candyland, I think she may just need a change of scenery to keep herself from going insane with boredom.
Thomas and Jimmy make nice
I’m not quite sure if Thomas’ continued fascination with Jimmy is sort of sweet, sort of pathetic, sort of creepy or all of the above, but it was nice to see that the tension between the two of them has, after a year, finally been resolved. A drunken Jimmy, flush with the wins from a well-placed bet on a tug-of-war match, is jumped by thugs, and it’s Thomas who sacrifices himself for his crush. Thomas gets mugged and beaten, but it’s all worth it for him to finally have an honest conversation with the kid who almost had him sent to jail. Yes, he still has a crush on Jimmy. No, he doesn’t believe anything will ever come of it. But he doesn’t want anyone to ever hurt Jimmy, which even Jimmy can’t resist. They decide to be friends, which suggests Jimmy may be growing up a bit and Thomas is, yes, revealing the soft, mushy center we all knew he had within him.
Edith inches closer to scandal
It’s been a year, so the idea that Edith and her boss Mr. Gregson haven’t gotten it on yet suggests remarkable restraint — and the fact that Edith isn’t in a rush to flaunt the old school morals she’s grown up resenting. Mary is her usual snarky self when Gregson invites himself to Duneagle and just happens to bring his tails along for a fishing and sketching trip (it seems that fragile detente between Mary and Edith didn’t last all that long after Sybil’s death). Unfortunately for Edith, Cora is the only one who seems the least bit happy about Gregson’s visit.
Either Edith has given Gregson reason to believe Matthew is more open-minded about a single woman becoming a married man’s mistress or Gregson is entirely clueless, but for some reason he thinks that if he whines about his mentally ill wife enough, everyone from Downton Abbey will embrace him with open arms. Yeah, that’s not happening. Yes, his situation is awful, but that hardly means anyone wants to add Edith to the mix to cheer him up.
As Matthew says to Gregson during a bucolic day of fishing, “You’ve been misled by our surroundings. We’re not in a novel by Walter Scott,” a statement which seems to throw Gregson entirely. He’s offering his love, isn’t that enough? I’m wondering why Gregson thinks saying he really, really likes Edith will make everyone entirely happy about his presence — it may be the jazz age, but back then a fair number of women (and, by extension, their families) still preferred that a guy, if he liked it, put a ring on it, to paraphrase Beyonce.
Matthew orders Gregson to break up with Edith, and he makes sure Edith knows his opinion as well. But guess what? Edith doesn’t care. She seems ready to embrace her second-billing status as Gregson’s paramour, and now she just knows she needs to keep her affair on the down low from Matthew. As much as she worried about Rose getting in to trouble with a married man in last week’s episode, she seems perfectly okay with getting into the same “trouble” herself a year later.
I’m not sure what this is going to mean for Edith in season four. I would think she might slow her roll with Gregson immediately after Matthew’s death, though the “benefit” of his passing will be one less person to stand in her way. I hope that Edith will find true love with Gregson, but I’m starting to feel as if Edith is the character on “Downtown” that Julian Fellowes must likes to punch.
Branson finally accepts he’s not the chauffeur anymore
So, we get a new maid at Downton Abbey — Edna. At least, we get a new maid for about an episode. I was hoping we’d give Branson a little air time this week, as I was curious to know how he was faring a year after Sybil’s death. The answer is that the wound is still raw, and his embrace of the upstairs world is still understandably shaky.
Although it could be argued that Carson and Mrs. Hughes didn’t need to meddle in Branson’s affairs, I was glad to see them come between Edna and the emotionally fragile Branson. Edna seemed only too eager to manipulate Branson and didn’t hesitate to hone in on his soft spot — his discomfort with his no-longer-new status. As she taunted him, suggesting he was ashamed of who he was and that was why he wouldn’t come to dinner, it was pretty obvious the opposite was true — the former idealist still isn’t entirely happy about having become part of the world he once so thoroughly dismissed.
When Mrs. Hughes takes Branson’s hand, it’s a powerful scene and one of the ones that makes “Downton Abbey” worth watching. “Edna make you ashamed of your new life. But you’ve done well. And Lady Sybil would be so proud,” Mrs. Hughes says before reassuring him that someday he’ll find someone to love when he’s ready. It’s no surprise that Branson falls apart, and I think he found exactly the right person — from either downstairs or upstairs — with whom to share this moment. Though Mrs. Hughes knows Edna wants nothing more than what Branson himself got when he married Sybil, she also understands that Branson needs time, not a manipulative girlfriend, to deal with the enormity of his loss. I’m not sure Edna is gone for good, but I hope so.
Many, many more things happened (big thumbs up to Mrs. Crawley giving Dr. Clarkson the most tactful brush off ever, as well as for the casting of a truly cute baby for little Sybil), and feel free to bring up any favorites in the comments. But alas, it’s time for us to say goodbye to season three of “Downton Abbey,” bracing ourselves for another wave of mourning and maybe relief (the one silver lining is that Mary did deliver that much-needed Downton heir, as Mary was so quick to point out). Let’s hope no one else decides they want to leave the show prematurely, though. I’m not sure if I can take another season like this one, can you?
What did you think of Matthew’s death? Did you avoid all the many, many spoilers? What did you think of this season overall? And what do you think of Thomas and Jimmy becoming friends?
I am sad and furious that Matthew died and then it ended. Just horrible!
I somehow managed to not read anything about the show and was not even a little spoiled coming into the finale. That being said, as soon as they showed Matthew driving the car, wind in his hair, blissful smile on his face I turned to my wife and said, “DEAD”!
It was so obvious I laughed out loud when it happened.
I had exactly the same reaction!
So many predictable scenes earlier, too. Branson, shirtless — and through the door comes the horrid, pinched little presumptuous housemaid. God, she was unbearable. Glad we don’t have to suffer through another few episodes like those with Lord Grantham and that other horrid maid.
LOL – I’d read the spoilers and knew Matthew was going to die, but when I saw the look on Matthew’s face when driving, I thought if I didn’t already know he was going to die, I’d guess it right about now.
I had the same reaction too, and they killed him off in the convertible they bought on their honeymoon too!
I’m glad to know that it was as forehead-smackingly obvious as it seemed — it’s just so hard to judge when you know what’s coming.
Oh Matthew was definitely a goner as soon as you saw him speeding in that car so happily. It was a bit silly. Still, I have trouble being too upset about his departure from the show, regardless of the behind-the-scenes reasons. He and Mary are two of the least interesting characters on the show and for my money, have been for pretty much the entire run.
I liked tonight’s episode just fine though. Thought season 3 overall was pretty darn good.
I hadn’t read the spoilers either. My thought when he was driving in the car was that it was too obvious and there was no way they were going to kill him off in such an obvious way.
I guess that’s just me watching too much Mad Men and never being able to predict which way Weiner is headed.
I agree. Didn’t know it was coming until the convertible, wind in the hair, beaming smile moment. That’s when I said uh oh. But they really foreshadowed it beforehand. Lord Grantham’s praise of Matthew, his conversation with Mary about how he’s now “done his part”, everything going right for a change. I think they even mentioned way back when he bought the car about how dangerous it was.
Let’s hope PBS wakes up and airs Season 4 at the same time it airs in Britain. The “spoilers” were impossible to avoid, and did rob the season of many of its joys and sorrows.
Rose is annoying, but there to be “modern.” Mrs. Patmore’s laugh with Mrs. Hughes was the best sound bite of an episode, which had predictable written all over it.
Nice paragraph about Branson, though. Edna was horrible and obvious, but he can be caught between his old world and his new one. The scene with Mrs. Hughes rang the truest of the episode.
(and cooks and housekeepers were given the honorific title of “Mrs.”
I, for one, welcome the arrival of Cousin Oliver – er, Rose. I think she’ll bring a much-needed spark of life to this large family.
Spoilers are difficult to avoid, not impossible. Yes I had Sybil’s death spoiled for me but that’s when I decided to only read about the show on the Hitfix and AV Club tv reviews. By doing that I was able to be surprised by Matthew’s death.
I actually like Rose….but that might just be because I liked the actress when she was on Secret Diaries of a Call Girl
It wasn’t Lady Crawley who gave Dr. Clarkson the brush-off — it was *Mrs.* Crawley (Isobel).
I’m pretty sure being the mother of the Lord of Grantham affords her a title. After all, Matthew was in full “new lord” mode this season.
No mention of the heart-stopping scenes in the Scottish Highlands?
Unbelievably beautiful.
They were very beautiful — and the bagpiper was a nice touch. Thanks for the correction.
I wonder why they didn’t consider recasting Dan Stevens, too — a traditional “soap” move, yes, but one that would have saved us two major character deaths in one season and two kids toddling around Downton sans a parent.
It would have felt cheap and unbecoming of a show that takes itself this seriously.
I just thought it was horrible that they killed Matthew. Coudln’t they just get a replacement for him? I am sure there is another actor that looks just like him. Why kill off a good man like Matthew? How rotten this epoisode is. ANd then we have to wait till next year to see espisode 4? They are going to lose viewers in America doing that.
Seriously,where is it written that if an actor leaves a show you have to kill him off? If your intention was to continue his storyline I’m sure the audience would much prefer a new actor than a convoluted plot twist. Fuck the actor, serve the story.
THAT’s the soap move. “The character of Cousin Matthew is now being played by Rowan Atkinson.”
WOW. I would pay a lot of pounds sterling to see Cousin Matthew being played by Rowan Atkinson!
They could have come up with a plot that Matthew was an escaped lunatic/imposter, who showed up with his grifter mother.
Then introduce the REAL Matthew. We could then have a delicious side plot of Isobel: prisoner, cell block H.
Downton Abbey Season 4 starring Dolf Lundgren as a detective who can smell crime?
I didn’t miss the Sybil spoiler but I was totally caught off guard by Matthew’s death… although the minute I saw him driving and smiling, I immediately thought, “he’s going to have a car crash”… sure enough. So sad. Waaaaaah :(
I suspected that gazing-happily-into-the-distance moment was probably a pretty good tell!
Unfortunately I stumbled upon the Sybil spoiler unintentionally but I never saw Matthew’s death coming! At least not until he was happily smiling down the road… and then I knew “he’s going to get in a car crash!” I didn’t expect it to be so gruesome with his staring eyeballs… awful!
Unfortunately, I did see ahead of time that Matthew would die. I didn’t think it was the end of this season though. When I say the road scene and his happiness, it all became very apparent. I really do like all of the characters but, Matthew was my favorite. Oh well, another soap to be hooked on. I’m looking forward to the beginning of season 4, without Matthew and all that comes with it.
Don’t worry, there’s a good chance that he will miraculously wake up and lift the car off his mangled body and walk away unscathed. It’s about as realistic as when he got out of that wheel chair.
The highlands scenes were wonderfully evocative of those from The Queen. The car crash reminded me of the opening scene of Lawrence of Arabia.
Did anybody notice that Susan (Lady Flintshire) was played by Phoebe Nicholls, who played Cordelia Flyte, the youngest daughter on the great Brideshead Revisited?
Yes, sure did. that goes back aways
Greatplans we were in the same boat as you. Never saw spoilers and wham, hit (literally) with the death of Matthew. We see he is very busy (in real life) writing and on Broadway. My husband thinks this could be the “jump the shark” episode. I will give it another season. We are not so taken with Downton as we have been with many other Masterpiece dramas, but will continue to watch. For me it was predictable. Nothing beats the original Upstairs Downstairs.
After the episode ended, I also thought it will be their Jump the Shark episode. Hope not, and it’s true that it’s always been a bit soapy by nature, but this felt over the top. And bringing back/on characters like Rose and Edna doesn’t make me look forward to watching next season as much as I had looked forward to this season.
I agree! I think it’s the jump the shark episode – I think there could have been other ways around the actor leaving the show. Why did it have to be right after the baby was born? I think it was lazy writing trying to make it so dramatic by killing him off in such a manner. and I agree with the other users that either they could have (regrettably engaged a new actor) or come up with some other excuse for him not being on the show.
A terrible season 3 ending! I think Fellowes should bring Matthew Crawley back. After all, Dickens changed an ending, so did Sir Arthur Conan Doyle for that matter. And where is Fellowes going with his story lines.? He’d better be careful; too many deaths for one season and the Granthams will start resembling the Kennedys.
Did anyone think Carson toting an adorable toddler around in his arms was the cutest thing all season?
Yes — and that baby was adorable! Not always a given in kid-casting.
I actually thought that the Season 3 finale was brilliantly constructed. While the show had its rough patches this season — Bates’ interminable imprisonment being its weakest link — all is forgiven when you produce episodes as sublime as the finale. Fellowes’ seemingly endless variation on how he coupled his characters — some deeply touching, others broadly funny — was astounding to watch play out.
Dan Stevens, meet Shelley Long/David Caruso/Jimmy Smits.
See you back on TV in six years. Sadly for you, it won’t be anywhere near as celebrated as DA.
Liane (or anybody else who knows) – can you please tell me if the Matthew character got killed off before or after Dan Stevens said he was iffy about returning for Season 4? I’m in the U.S., so not sure of the timeline. Did he say that while Season 3 was still filming and before the season finale was written?
I managed to avoid the Matthew death spoiler, but sure wish it hadn’t been so damn telegraphed with him driving the car in a happy daze.
I also wish they would have killed off Mary instead of Matthew (didn’t have to be childbirth-related, just kill her off some other way). She’s just become more and more unbearable, and not even in an entertaining way. Maybe they figured they couldn’t kill off two original Downton daughters, but I wouldn’t miss Mary at all, not the way they’ve done her character this year. It’s definitely time for Mr. Fellows to step aside and let some new writers in.
It was a result of Dan Stevens refusing to come back for a fourth season on the show — it seems he knew he wasn’t renewing his contract by the end of season two, so he was never iffy on season 4. He had a three season contract and that was it. It seems that’s what happened to Sybil, too. I’m wondering if Masterpiece Theater producers are now going to start thinking about six season commitments :)
[www.telegraph.co.uk]
Kill off Mary? She has possibly the greatest voice I’ve ever heard, and if there’s one irreplaceable character, I’d argue it’s her.
@Liane – thank you so much for getting back to me. Much appreciated.
@MagicHipple – Yes, she does have a very nice voice. But we’ll agree to disagree on the rest. For Season 1, I’d have been happy to agree with you. Since then, (and especially this season) really not impressed at all with what the writers (or writer?) have done with her character. Rather a waste, I think.
have these actors no compassion for their audience?! :'( He should have renewed his contract for our sake. Alas… work is work.
There’s an interview up on EW with Julian Fellowes where he talks about the “culture” of English actors and how they would never sign a contract longer than 3 seasons and that being why most British shows only last about 4-5 series….er, seasons.
I have loved the show until last night – all was great until the end when Mathew died!! Don’t think I will be watching any more. Who is supposed to make all the new introvasions happen at Downton not to speak of the fact that you have too many “bad” things happening versus the good! We know the real Downton went on to make money and people have enough downer in their lives – let’s have a little happiness!
Yeah too bad that guy won’t be banging his cousin anymore right?
Replacing Matthew would have been dumb. I am irked to read that the show runners wanted him to come back for just one or two episodes next season, so that they could write him out in a better way, and he refused.
One scenario was to have him stationed somewhere abroad, which would have been an open door to return, if he chose to do so in the future.
I guess they could’ve had Matthew burned in a kiln accident, and brought in the guy who played “Patrick Crawley” to take over. That guy was great.
The real Matthew was on the Titanic and is now stranded on Newfoundland with amnesia. Once he realizes who he is and can come up with the money he’ll be sailing back to Downton to save the day. Oh yeah, he’ll miraculously rise out of his wheel chair too.
Sigh. I too got a peep into the spoiler a few weeks ago but boy did that scene with Matthew’s oozing blood make it clear that he’s not coming back *ugh* It was the strongest twist in the summary I read so much that I forgot all the other stuff about season 3 it mentioned.
I would have liked to see him with his child a little more but then where would the drama be? I’m more looking forward to how Mary will cope. I think they were a match made in Downton.
I’ve been catching up with season 2 recently. I think season 1 is my fav. but this season was a real tear jerker. Seeing Branson tear up was touching. I didn’t like Edna for the reason that I still feel Sybil has a hold in the show and I’m on her side! She was too forward, man!
I think Its good that Thomas and Jimmy have made up.
My fav part of the show was when Anna was dancing… it was so beautiful seeing her and Baites admiring her.
How could I forget how Mrs Crawley friend zoned Mr. Clarkson? Classic… The finale was great. Looking forward to season 4!!
How could I forget how Mrs Crawley friend zoned Mr. Clarkson? Classic… The finale was great. Looking forward to season 4!!
@Ree – I was a little sad, too, when Mrs. Crawley put Mr. Clarkson in the friend zone. He seems like the whole package: smart, kind, professional, and handsome.
But I understand why she did it. Women back then had so little opportunity to be their own person, and to be independent. And she’s in the rare position where she actually has that. I can understand why she wouldn’t want to give that up unless she was deeply, madly, passionately in love. “Like” just wouldn’t cut it.
A promising show getting lamer and lamer by the episode…Fellowes has gone off like old milk in Mrs. Patmore’s larder. He’s sees dead people!! And, yes, we managed to avoid all the apparent spoilers, so the ending was a surprise to us (well, at least until we saw Matthew tootling along with a stupid smile on his face, practically talking to the birds ala Snow White) Not sure if this show holds much interest for us any more.
I found myself watching the episode fearing for Matthews life. All that running around, shooting in the Highlands, he may as well have had a target on his chest, so it wasn’t a big surprise to see him killed in the end. But he had created an heir, so there really wasn’t any need to keep him around any longer.
Downton Abbey is terrific but it is no Mad Men. I will clear my head and wait for April 7 when AMC presents us with some good American drama and actors who understand when they have their best ever role(s). The heart of Downton was the mysterious and fascinating on screen chemistry that developed between Matthew & Mary Crawley. Now that Dan Stevens has departed after the 3rd season, little is left to sustain continued viewing. I hope for the best given the quality of the British cast and wish Dan Stevens the best, but this was probably the role of his lifetime.
agreed. It will be a toughy for him to find a role in a show as acclaimed as Downton
So just finished watching season 2. Ya’ll can recall when Matthew and Mary were speaking after Lavinia’s funeral and he said to her that they’re cursed and it was the end of their romance… I was disappointed at how Matthew left the series but if you take the “we’re cursed” pronouncement into consideration… It was quite fitting, no? I can now look forward to season 4
I think the season ending was sad, but suely Fellows has lots of furture love, happiness and sadness for us to enjoy. I find no fault at asll with his writing. The cast is one of the finest ensembles I have ever seen. Bravo! I would lito see EDith finally happy, however, she nails the part.
I’m late to the Downton party, but we finally finished the finale last night (it was episode 9 on the DVD, not 7 like this review says though).
After loving nearly everything about the first 3 seasons, my wife and I are both very soured over the whole Matthew thing. I know it’s not the show’s fault, it’s the actor’s….but still, it stinks!
I did know that someone was going to die in the episode (thanks to last week’s EW cover), but didn’t think it would ever be Matthew. However, once you saw him driving home, it was pretty obvious he was a goner.
We’ll give the show a shot next year, but I can’t imagine it being the same.
My wife and I just finished watching all 3 seasons on DVD. Very disappointed with Matthews demise. Surely screenwriters, by now, can find a better way to remove a character from a show without killing them off. Somehow they could have had MAtthew posted to India or some other far off part of the empire. Forcing too much tragedy on one family will eventually drive viewers away.
