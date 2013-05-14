‘Downton Abbey’ season 4 to premiere on PBS in January 2014

Americans will once again have to wait for their “Downton Abbey,” as PBS has announced that the fourth season of the English costume drama will premiere here on Sunday, January 5 of 2014.

In the U.K., ITV hasn’t announced a premiere date for the new season, but the show’s official website says it’ll return in 2013, and the show’s previous seasons all aired in the fall, followed by a Christmas special.

Though many American “Downton” viewers have complained about the delays – particularly when they result in being spoiled on major events (like last season’s two big character deaths) months ahead of time – ratings for the show remain strong for PBS, so their decision to stick to this air pattern is not a surprise.