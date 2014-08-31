‘Downton Abbey’ Season 5 trailer: The times they are a-changin’

08.31.14 4 years ago

Not even “Downton Abbey” can escape the shifting sands of time.

“Change” is the name of the game in the new trailer for Season 5 of the PBS series, which will be seeing lots of upheavals both culturally and personally for the residents of the titular manor as they move deeper into the 1920s. There's lots to see here, but my personal favorite moment is when Violet (Maggie Smith) chuckles politely at her own cleverness.

Of course, U.S. viewers still have awhile to wait – the new season doesn't premiere Stateside until January 4, 2015.

Check out the trailer below, then let us know what you think in the comments.

Around The Web

TAGSDOWNTON ABBEYDownton Abbey Season 5Downton Abbey Season 5 trailerMAGGIE SMITH

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP