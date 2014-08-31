‘Downton Abbey’ Season 5 trailer: The times they are a-changin’

Not even “Downton Abbey” can escape the shifting sands of time.

“Change” is the name of the game in the new trailer for Season 5 of the PBS series, which will be seeing lots of upheavals both culturally and personally for the residents of the titular manor as they move deeper into the 1920s. There's lots to see here, but my personal favorite moment is when Violet (Maggie Smith) chuckles politely at her own cleverness.

Of course, U.S. viewers still have awhile to wait – the new season doesn't premiere Stateside until January 4, 2015.

Check out the trailer below, then let us know what you think in the comments.