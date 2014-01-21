Dr. Dre and Trent Reznor launch Beats Music, offer new Nine Inch Nails remix EP

#Spotify #Dr. Dre
01.21.14 5 years ago
Beats Music launched today with music industry heavyweights behind its goal to deliver a more personalized music streaming experience.
To mark its arrival, Beats’ Chief Creative Officer Trent Reznor has released a new Nine Inch Nails EP featuring remixes by Hot Chip, Cold Cave and Simian Mobile Disco. The EP is exclusively available to Beats subscribers. Learn more by watching the Reznor-narrated Beats” video promo below.
The service is the latest offering from the Beats by Dre headphone parent company, Beats Electronics, with founder Dr. Dre and Interscope Geffen A&M chairman Jimmy Iovine at the helm. Beats is hoping to edge out already-established streaming services such as Spotify, Pandora and Google Play through playlists designed by human curators, including the editor-in-chief of Pitchfork and radio personalities. 
“It takes a highly curated, uninterrupted sequence of songs to achieve a fulfilling music experience, where the only song as important as the song you are listening to is the song that comes next,” Iovine said in a recent press release.
The catch is that, unlike its competitors, Beats doesn”t have a free, ad-supported version. The monthly subscription fee is $9.99 and AT&T wireless customers have the option of a $14.99 family plan. Paid subscribers have access to more than 20 million tracks with unlimited streaming. Spotify holds roughly the same number of licenses. 
Sign up for a free seven-day trial here.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Spotify#Dr. Dre
TAGSBeats Musiccold caveDr. DreGoogle Playhot chipJimmy IovineNine Inch Nails remix EPPANDORASimian Mobile Discospotifytrent reznor

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP