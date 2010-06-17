Dr. Dre, Jay-Z song ‘Under Pressure’ leaks, rapper claims it’s ‘incomplete’

The ‘net has gone into a tizzy over the last 24 hours, due to a leak of a song titled “Under Pressure” by Dr. Dre featuring Jay-Z hitting YouTube and SendSpace.

As many sites pointed it, it seemed to be a straight-forward rap track, without a chorus to speak of.

There’s no chorus, Dr. Dre says, because it wasn’t finished yet.

The rapper — who’s threatened over and over to eventually release his album “Detox” this year — took to the Interscope website to “set the record” of the record straight.

“I want to set the record straight for everybody who’s been waiting to hear my music. The song that’s on the internet is an incomplete song that I’m still working on. When it’s ready, you’ll be hearing it from me.” Signed Dr. Dre. It was posted this morning.

The track kicks off “The long-awaited ‘Detox, bitch / But maybe I don’t wanna stop / Maybe I don’t wanna quit/ Maybe I like hos/ Maybe I don’t want a wife/ Maybe I’m psycho.”