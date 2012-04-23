Dr. Dre at Coachella: Tupac hologram ‘was not done for a tour’

Dr. Dre wanted to clear up some rumors about the Tupac Shakur “hologram” rumors by, in some ways, stoking them further.

The rapper/producer posted a video from the Coachella Valley Music & Arts festival last night (April 22) before taking the stage with Snoop Dogg and the technology sensation that is 2Pac’s projection.

“It was strictly for Coachella, get it right,” Dr. Dre said. “I want to get rid of all the rumors out there. This was not done for a tour.”

After thanking the artists and organizers involved in putting the spectacular display of resurrection technology out there, he did also add that a tour isn’t totally out of the question.

“If a tour happens, we’ll see,” he said. “[But] this was done strictly for Coachella 2012, baby, just for you.”

And with a “we’ll see,” Dre keeps the mic on the stand.