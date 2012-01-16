Dr. John pairs with Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach for new ‘Locked Down’

My dreams. They came true.

Well, at least one of them. Dan Auerbach and Dr. John’s SuperJam set at Bonnaroo in 2011 had my mouth watering for something more, that this wasn’t just a one-time thing.

It wasn’t. It was a trial run. Today it was announced that Black Keys guitarist/singer produced and performs on Dr. John’s new, forthcoming set “Locked Down,” due April 3 via Nonesuch. Auerbach recruited a backing band specifically for the sessions, resulting in what a press release calls “a significant departure from his recent efforts.”

Dr. John, aka Mac Rebennack, aka The Night Tripper — has been releasing albums consistently since his 1968 debut “Gris-Gris”; he’s put out five sets in the last 10 years, the last being “Tribal” in 2010.

“Mac inspired me every single day we were in the studio together — musically, spiritually, cosmically… something special seemed to be happening and everyone involved could sense it,” Auerbach said in a statement. The effort was recorded in his Nashville-based Easy Eye Studio. “For my money, Mac’s one of the greatest who ever was and who ever will be…I’m so honored to have had this opportunity to work with him.”

Part of the fun was that it was Auerbach who approached Dr. John, to make “the best record you’ve made in a long time”; Rebennack’s first and seemingly only impression of the guy was what his children thought of The Black Keys. The two jammed in Manchester, Tenn. for Bonnaroo, which left enough of an impression to get started on a record.

“It was way cool cutting this record with Dan and the crew he put together for it,” said Rebennack. “It’s reel HIP.”