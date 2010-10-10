‘Dr. Who’ will film in the U.S. for the first time

Over the decades, the BBC’s venerable “Doctor Who” has journeyed across space and time, but the immortal doctor has never shot an episode on American soil.  Well, change has come to the BBC.

The BBC announced today that season six of “Doctor Who” will contain a special two-parter that will shoot scenes in incentive friendly Utah.  Penned by series showrunner and lead writer Steven Moffat, the network reveals the ’60s set storyline will begin in the Utah desert and go all the way to the White House.

Production on the first two episodes of this season will begin in Cardiff and then stars Matt Smith, Karen Gillan and Arthur Darvill will travel to the states in November to film key scenes for the two-parter.  Broken into two parts, season six will debut on BBC America in the spring and finish up in the fall.  Season five delivered record ratings for the startup network which has had a number of creative breakthroughs over the past year. 

In a statement from the BBC, Moffatt said, “The Doctor has visited every weird and wonderful planet you can imagine, so he was bound get round to America eventually!  And of course every Doctor Who fan will be jumping up and down and saying he”s been in America before.  But not for real, not on location – and not with a story like this one!  Oh, you wait!”

“Doctor Who” fans won’t have to wait until the spring to get their tardis fix, however.  the “Doctor Who Christmas Special” will air this holiday season with guest stars Michael Gambon (aka Dumbledore of “Harry Potter”) and U.K. Opera star Katherine Jenkins. 

For the BBC’s fun announcement on the news, check out the video embedded below.
 

