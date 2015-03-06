Draco Malfoy’s perfect response to Kim Kardashian stealing his look

Yesterday, Kim Kardashian stepped out with a new look and the Internet promptly lost it”s mind. Gone were her dark tresses, replaced with a slicked-back new blonde hairstyle. It didn”t take long for the comparisons to creep out, the most prevalent of which was her uncanny resemblance to young Draco Malfoy.

The ruckus was so great, even Tom Felton weighed in on Instagram. His response is pretty flawless.

A photo posted by Tom Felton (@t22felton) on Mar 5, 2015 at 12:10pm PST

(Editor”s Note: As a Slytherin, part of me wants to be upset to have Kim sorted into my House. But girlfriend pivoted a leaked sex tape into a billion-dollar career. Slytherins' are nothing if not ambitious opportunists, so fine.)