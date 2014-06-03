‘Dracula’s’ Jonathan Rhys Meyers joins Roland Emmerich’s ‘Stonewall’

Roland Emmerich's upcoming gay rights drama “Stonewall” has added three new patrons. 

Jonathan Rhys Meyers (“Match Point,” NBC's “Dracula”), Ron Perlman (“Sons of Anarchy,” the “Hellboy” movies), and Joey King (“White House Down”) have joined the small-scale passion project from the “Independence Day” and “2012” director.

They join cast members Jeremy Irvine (“War Horse”), Jonny Beauchamp (“How to Make It in America”) and Caleb Landry Jones (“X-Men: First Class”).

Principal photography has just begun on the real life drama, which centers on the 1969 Stonewall Riots in New York City, which helped launch the modern gay civil rights movement. “Stonewall” will focus on Danny Winters (Irvine), a young man who leaves his troubled home and finds solace in the shady bar the Stonewall Inn, which is soon raided by the police, sparking the landmark riot.  

Meyers will play a suave patron named Trevor, while Perlman will portray the bar's corrupt manager who has mafia connections. King will play Danny's sister, whom he leaves behind at home.  

Written by Jon Robin Baitz (TV's “Brothers & Sisters”), “Stonewall” is being produced by Emmerich, Michael Fossat, Marc Frydman, and Carsten Lorenz. Kirstin Winkler, Adam Press and Michael Roban will executive produce.
 
The cast also includes Karl Glusman, Vlademir Alexis, and Alexandre Nachi.

Meyers is best-known for big screen work including “Velvet Goldmine,” “Mission: Impossible III” and Woody Allen's “Match Point,” and TV fare such as Showtime's “The Tudors” and the recently cancelled “Dracula.” He'll soon be seen in Isabel Coixet's “Another Me.”

