‘Dracula’s’ Jonathan Rhys Meyers joins Roland Emmerich’s ‘Stonewall’

Roland Emmerich's upcoming gay rights drama “Stonewall” has added three new patrons.
Jonathan Rhys Meyers (“Match Point,” NBC's “Dracula”), Ron Perlman (“Sons of Anarchy,” the “Hellboy” movies), and Joey King (“White House Down”) have joined the small-scale passion project from the “Independence Day” and “2012” director.
They join cast members Jeremy Irvine (“War Horse”), Jonny Beauchamp (“How to Make It in America”) and Caleb Landry Jones (“X-Men: First Class”).
Principal photography has just begun on the real life drama, which centers on the 1969 Stonewall Riots in New York City, which helped launch the modern gay civil rights movement. “Stonewall” will focus on Danny Winters (Irvine), a young man who leaves his troubled home and finds solace in the shady bar the Stonewall Inn, which is soon raided by the police, sparking the landmark riot.
Meyers will play a suave patron named Trevor, while Perlman will portray the bar's corrupt manager who has mafia connections. King will play Danny's sister, whom he leaves behind at home.
Written by Jon Robin Baitz (TV's “Brothers & Sisters”), “Stonewall” is being produced by Emmerich, Michael Fossat, Marc Frydman, and Carsten Lorenz. Kirstin Winkler, Adam Press and Michael Roban will executive produce.
The cast also includes Karl Glusman, Vlademir Alexis, and Alexandre Nachi.
Meyers is best-known for big screen work including “Velvet Goldmine,” “Mission: Impossible III” and Woody Allen's “Match Point,” and TV fare such as Showtime's “The Tudors” and the recently cancelled “Dracula.” He'll soon be seen in Isabel Coixet's “Another Me.”
Is it too late to get a better director? This story deserves first class treatment and Emmerich is a hack.
Jonathan Rhys Meyers, you are a brand name, but with the roles you opt for will level your career to a clean slate! Mark my words. Roles define the man and not the other way round. Be careful what you wish for… I loved you as the strong Dracula, look for a way out not immerse yourself in inferior roles your female fan base may not be able to relate to, the one that made you famous remember. There are highs and lows in success line, always stick to what suits your powerful personality … hero! nothing less.