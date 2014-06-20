‘Dragon Ball Z’ Gets A New Animated Movie, Anime Nostalgia Reaches Critical Mass

It's been seventeen years for us, but only months for the 'Dragon Ball Z' cast. Which, if you know anything about the formatting of this soap opera for tweens, seems right on schedule.
'DragonBall Z: Battle of the Gods' picks up right where we left off. If you haven't recently binge-watched the show (because really who has time to watch Goku shout 'Kamehameha!!!' while charging up his lasers for six hours these days?) when we last left our heroes, they'd just defeated Majin Buu.
Destroying such a worthy foe summons this giant hairless cat named Beerus from his slumber. Because cats are assholes, Beerus wants to destroy Earth in order to provoke Goku into joining him in glorious battle…and I assume thus alleviate his boredom. Basically Beerus is treating the Z-fighters with all the respect my cat gives a hair tie he found under the fridge. ENTERTAIN ME OR DIE!
With the revitalization of the 'Sailor Moon' franchise to be more in sync with the original manga, it's no surprise FUNimation picked up the other half of Toonami's late 90s powerhouse line-up. The time to strike is now, while the nostalgia iron is hot! I swear, if we don't get a reboot of 'Gundam Wing' soon teenage me will be very disappointed because wow, those were some good looking angsty animated teens. ANYWAY…
Because half the cast has already reached the impossible Over 9000 rating, the next step is obviously godhood. If Goku cannot reach the latest legendary Saiyan level of Super Saiyan God, all hope for the universe is lost.
After the travesty that is the Live Action Movie That Must Not Be Named, fans will be happy to know the original Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama has returned to help pen this delightfully unexpected sequel to everyone's favorite story about weird humanoid alien monkeys.
'Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods' will debut in America in limited release on August 5, 6, 7 & 9.
Donna, technically, this is not a new film as it was released in Japan more than a year ago. After receiving English dubbing, it is now being released to a different market. While I’m sure that you and most other true fans of Dragon Ball are already aware of this, I think it would have been worth mentioning in your article.
first off, learn what you are reporting on. you sound like an amateure. to start, his name is Lord Bills. the japanese accent on the english name Bills, makes it sound like beerus, to those who are clearly racist, or deff. then we have the reasons, he was not awoken because of the defeat of majin buu. he was awoken due to a prediction that the super saiyan god would appear, and he wanted to fight it. then we have your biggest blunder, he did not threaten to destroy the earth to goad goku into fighting, he asked if he could reach ss god form. goku responded with no. bills had no intention of destroying the earth, until majin buu upset him by eating all the pudding.
Um… in the video its native English-speaking voice actors who pronounce it Beerus.
Really bad article. Stay away from topics you’re ignorant in.
