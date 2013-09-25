Drake and Beyonce have collaborated on new music

“I’m a Beyonce believer. I really believe strongly in her talent and her position in our generation,” Drake said of Beyonce. Seems like that respect goes both ways, as the R&B diva has apparently invited Drizzy Drake to join her on record.

In an interview with Ryan Seacrest for iHeartRadio, Drake spent time talking about his new rap album “Nothing Was the Same,” its pop single “Hold On, We’re Going Home.” But he also spoke on the woman at the center of the title “Girls Love Beyonce,” a one-off song he sent out into the world earlier in the year.

“I think she’s one of the biggest stars ever, but especially for these girls right now. I feel like they need Beyonce. I reached out to her and asked if I could come and be a part of her project, and she was kind enough to invite me out there, and we did some work together,” he said. He said he got to catch up with Jay Z and Justin Timberlake during those sessions as well. Check out the chat around the 18:00 mark.

Beyonce’s camp has been quiet since July, when it was reported that the singer scrapped a whole new album. A rep said only that she “continues” work on a new set, which would and could include the Drake guest spot. Or is it spots?

Drake is expected to start at the top of the charts with “Nothing Was the Same” next week. Check out the rest of the video as Drake talks about his family and family problems, “Started at the Bottom” and his mentors like Lil Wayne and Will Smith.