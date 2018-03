It’s January 18th, which means that approximately 85% of all New Year’s resolutions have been broken. But don’t feel bad if you fall into that group, for you are not alone! Drake, Taran Killam, Jay Pharoah and Sasheer Zamata are all quitters too. So rejoice, and do the “Resolution Revolution”!

Anyone else feel bad for Jay Pharoah’s sex doll?

