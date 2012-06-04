Drake announces OVO fest lineup: The Weeknd, A$AP Rocky, 2 Chainz

Drake has brought back his OVO (October’s Very Own) one-day festival for this year, with The Weeknd, A$AP Rock and 2 Chainz joining the singer/rapper at the Toronto event.

The third annual fest takes place at Molson Canadian Amphitheatre on Aug. 5. Tickets go up on June 9.

“A lot has happened over the last three years-a journey that I’m so grateful for-but it’s always coming home and performing for my hometown that means the most. This year, we’re going to bring it just like we do every year-with high energy and music at its best.”

No other names have been officially added, though heavy-hitters like Jay-Z and Eminem have been known to show up. Drake is currently on his Club Paradise tour.