Drake emulates JLo with his new album title

Jennifer Lopez had “On The 6,” now Drake has “Views From The 6.” That will be the title of his fourth studio album and follow up to 2013's “Nothing Was The Same.”

The Toronto rapper confirmed the title today. As you may recall, in his new track “0 to 100/The Catch-Up,” which he released in June, he gave us an update on the goings on at OVO headquarters, as he ran down a list of his label”s artists who will have new sets coming out in Spring 2015, including himself.

Drake has a lot of his plate as Billboard notes: He hosts the ESPYS on ESPN tomorrow (16), two OVO artists, Majid Jordan and PartyNextDoor, will release albums July 29.

In August, OVO hosts its fifth festival in Toronto. Among the artists playing the Aug. 3-4 event are Drake and Outkast. On Aug. 8, Drake goes on tour with Lil Wayne.

No word on what “Views From The 6” means, although speculation has been that it ties in with Toronto”s 416 area code.