Drake firms up guest stars, tracklist, released date for ‘Thank Me Later’

Drake has yet to release his full-length record, yet here he is, with one of the most anticipated releases this year. “Thank Me Later” finally has what sounds like a firm release date, June 15, which has been moved several times now, but even more solid is the lineup of guests he has on the set.

Jay-Z, Alicia Keys, The-Dream and Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, Young Jeezy, T.I. and Swizz Beatz are the who’s who of this album, though Drake has insisted that he doesn’t want the star power to override his star songs.

Whatever.

Furthermore, the tracklist is below, and includes songs we’ve streamed or featured on this site, including “Shut It Down” featuring The-Dream, “Over” and “Find Your Love.”

The singer/rapper is on his Away From Home tour through the end of July.

Here is the tracklist for Drake’s “Thank Me Later”:

1. “Fireworks” (featuring Alicia Keys)

2. “Karaoke”

3. “The Resistance”

4. “Over”

5. “Show Me a Good Time”

6. “Up All Night” (featuring Nicki Minaj)

7. “Fancy” (featuring T.I. and Swizz Beatz)

8. “Shut It Down” (featuring The Dream)

9. “Unforgettable” (featuring Young Jeezy)

10. “Light Up” (featuring Jay-Z)

11. “Miss Me” (featuring Lil Wayne)

12. “Cece”s Interlude”

13. “Find Your Love”