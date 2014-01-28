Drake, Kanye West and Bruno Mars to headline 2014 Wireless Festival

The stars are coming out for this year’s Wireless Festival.

Kanye West, Bruno Mars and Drake are set to headline this year’s event, which will take place over three days in London’s Finsbury Park and Birmingham’s Perry Park from July 4-6. Following is a full rundown of the schedule of acts announced today:

Friday, July in London (Sunday, July 6 in Birmingham): Kanye West, Pharrell Williams, Basement Jaxx, Ella Eyre, Iggy Azalea and Angel Haze.

Saturday, July 5 in London (Friday, July 4 in Birmingham): Drake, Rudimental, Wiz Khalifa, Azealia Banks, Chance the Rapper, Pretty Lights, Earl Sweatshirt and A$AP Ferg.

Sunday, July 6 in London (Saturday, July 5 in Birmingham): Bruno Mars, Outkast, Ellie Goulding, John Newman, Clean Bandit, Salt N Pepa and Neon Jungle.

Stay tuned for the announcement of even more acts. Tickets go on sale Friday. For more details, you can visit the fest’s official website here.

