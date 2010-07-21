Drake launching his own music festival, OVO, in Toronto

#Drake
07.21.10 8 years ago

Drake is launching his own mini music event in Toronto, dubbed the OVO Festival. The newly famous Canadian singer/rapper will cap a bill of Francis & the Lights, Young Jeezy and Bun B, with more artists to be announced. It takes place on Aug. 1 at the Molson Amphitheatre, with backing from Blackberry.

“I truly believe this is entertainment at a level that the city has never seen before,” Drake said in a statement, as reported on Billboard. “I’m hoping that it is a safe and magical night and that OVO Festival becomes tradition every year.”

Ticketmaster will be moving tickets, which start at $26 CDN and go up to $94 CDN.

The Aug. 1 date will be his last on his Away From Home tour, which is in support of his chart-topping debut album “Thank Me Later.” And the OVO Festival is not to be confused by the Cirque de Soleil show of the same name.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Drake
TAGSDrakeovo festival

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP