Drake launching his own music festival, OVO, in Toronto

Drake is launching his own mini music event in Toronto, dubbed the OVO Festival. The newly famous Canadian singer/rapper will cap a bill of Francis & the Lights, Young Jeezy and Bun B, with more artists to be announced. It takes place on Aug. 1 at the Molson Amphitheatre, with backing from Blackberry.

“I truly believe this is entertainment at a level that the city has never seen before,” Drake said in a statement, as reported on Billboard. “I’m hoping that it is a safe and magical night and that OVO Festival becomes tradition every year.”

Ticketmaster will be moving tickets, which start at $26 CDN and go up to $94 CDN.

The Aug. 1 date will be his last on his Away From Home tour, which is in support of his chart-topping debut album “Thank Me Later.” And the OVO Festival is not to be confused by the Cirque de Soleil show of the same name.