Drake won a hip-hop award for an R&B song at the MTV VMAs: Here’s his response

08.26.14 4 years ago

At his Boston tour stop last night, Drake acknowledged what is plain to everyone else: his song “Hold On, We're Going Home” featuring Majid Jordon is R&B, which makes it kind of hilarious that it took home the Moonman for Best Hip-Hop Video at the 2014 MTV VMAs earlier this week.

The Toronto singer and rapper had a laugh thanking his mom, God and Lil Wayne in his belated “acceptance speech” for the honor. He wasn't present at the ceremony in L.A. on Sunday.

“I know this is a hip-hop award and a lot of you out there are frustrated, like, 'This is not a hip-hop song.' And you know what? You're right — I tricked you all,” Drake said. “Rappers, better luck next year. Thank you.”

