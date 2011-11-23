Drake takes No. 1 on Billboard 200 for year’s third biggest sales week

#Adele #Drake #Justin Bieber
11.23.11 7 years ago

Estimates were a little bigger than the reality, but Drake still bows with big numbers this week for ‘Take Care,” enough for a No. 1 start on The Billboard 200. His sophomore Cash Money set moved 631,000 copies, the third largest sales week for an album this year. His first effort “Thank Me Later” also took the summit when it bowed with 447,000 last year.

The two albums to sell more were Lady Gaga”s “Born This Way” with 1.1 million and Drake”s labelmate and mentor Lil Wayne with “Tha Carter IV,” with 964,000.
Michael Buble”s “Christmas” stays at No. 2 with 165,000, a 35% sales increase over the week before. Adele”s “21” bounces back from No. 5 to No. 3 (113,000, +8%).
Andrea Bocelli bows at No. 4 with “Concerto: One Night in Central Park,” which racked up 87,000.
Justin Bieber”s “Under the Mistletoe” ascends No. 6 to No. 5 (84,000, -13%). Another holiday effort, “Glee, the Music: The Christmas Album, Volume 2” starts at No. 6 with 71,000. The first edition started at No. 8, but with 161,000.
The “NOW 40” hits compilation descends No. 3 to No. 7 (71,000, -40%), “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1” soundtrack moves No. 4 to No. 8 (61,000, -42%), Coldplay”s “Mylo Xyloto” dips No. 8 to No. 9 (54,000, -23%) and Susan Boyle”s “Someone to Watch Over Me” slips No. 7 to No. 10 (52,000, -27%).
Fun fact: Mac Miller”s “Blue Slide Park” fell from No. 1 to No. 24 (25,000, -83%).
Album sales are up 9% over last week and down 13% compared to the same sales week last year. Sales are up 3% overall for the year.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Adele#Drake#Justin Bieber
TAGSadeleAndrea BocelliDrakeGleeJustin BieberMICHAEL BUBLEnow 40coldplayThe Billboard 200THE TWILIGHT SAGA

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP