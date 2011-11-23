Drake takes No. 1 on Billboard 200 for year’s third biggest sales week

Estimates were a little bigger than the reality, but Drake still bows with big numbers this week for ‘Take Care,” enough for a No. 1 start on The Billboard 200. His sophomore Cash Money set moved 631,000 copies, the third largest sales week for an album this year. His first effort “Thank Me Later” also took the summit when it bowed with 447,000 last year.

The two albums to sell more were Lady Gaga”s “Born This Way” with 1.1 million and Drake”s labelmate and mentor Lil Wayne with “Tha Carter IV,” with 964,000.

Michael Buble”s “Christmas” stays at No. 2 with 165,000, a 35% sales increase over the week before. Adele”s “21” bounces back from No. 5 to No. 3 (113,000, +8%).

Andrea Bocelli bows at No. 4 with “Concerto: One Night in Central Park,” which racked up 87,000.

Justin Bieber”s “Under the Mistletoe” ascends No. 6 to No. 5 (84,000, -13%). Another holiday effort, “Glee, the Music: The Christmas Album, Volume 2” starts at No. 6 with 71,000. The first edition started at No. 8, but with 161,000.

The “NOW 40” hits compilation descends No. 3 to No. 7 (71,000, -40%), “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1” soundtrack moves No. 4 to No. 8 (61,000, -42%), Coldplay”s “Mylo Xyloto” dips No. 8 to No. 9 (54,000, -23%) and Susan Boyle”s “Someone to Watch Over Me” slips No. 7 to No. 10 (52,000, -27%).

Fun fact: Mac Miller”s “Blue Slide Park” fell from No. 1 to No. 24 (25,000, -83%).

Album sales are up 9% over last week and down 13% compared to the same sales week last year. Sales are up 3% overall for the year.