Drake’s new ‘Draft Day’ song name-checks Jennifer Lawrence and Johnny Manziel

Drake”s new freestyle, “Draft Day,” is full of boasts about some of his favorite people, including actress Jennifer Lawrence and Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel. Listen below.

Over a sample of Lauryn Hill's “Doo Wop (That Thing),” Drake compares his own rise to fame with the NFL Draft. He also addresses some of his competition, like Chance the Rapper. “And if I left this shit to chance, I would've picked a name like Chance the Rapper,” Drake raps. “No offense 'cause I don't know that n—a / I focus on making records and getting bigger.”

About J Law he spits: “On some Hunger Games shit / I would die for my district / Jennifer Lawrence / You could really get it / I mean, for real girl, you know I had to do it for ya.”

What do you think of Drake's “Draft Day?”