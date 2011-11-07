Drake’s ‘Take Care’ leaks; check out tracks with Rihanna and Rick Ross

11.07.11 7 years ago

Drake’s new set “Take Care” is one of the most highly anticipated titles this autumn, and now the denizens of the Internet have insured it arrived a full week early.

The sophomore album arrived online over the weekend, ahead of the Nov. 15 scheduled street date. The singer/rapper took his Twitter account to acknowledge the unofficial drop. “Listen, enjoy it, buy it if you like it…and take care until next time.”

There’s no way of knowing if the leak will make a big dent in sales, but in the music industry where leaks are the norm, it may not make a huge difference: “Take Care” is expected to move big numbers, on the heels of the 2010 release “Thank Me Later,” which posted 447,000 in sales its first week. It had leaked even months before its oft-moved release date.

Among some of the sought-after tracks are two with very special guests: Rihanna shows up on the album’s title track with Drizzy, while Rick Ross arrives on “Lord Knows.”

“Take Care” is led by a sad piano line and the lamentations of a souring relationship. “Lord Knows” is far more bombastic, with the backing of a gospel choir and the boasts of gold, expensive cars and Drake’s own continually rising fame.

