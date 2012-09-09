Dreamworks Animation reveals ambitious 12-film release slate

Dreamworks Animation is going into overdrive.

As part of its recently-announced distribution deal with 20th Century Fox, the animation house has revealed an ambitious release slate through the middle of 2016 that will see the studio releasing an unprecedented three titles annually over a four-year period. Included in the announcement are the previously-undisclosed “How to Train Your Dragon 3,” scheduled for release on June 18, 2016 , and “B.O.O.: Bureau of Otherworldly Operations,” a supernatural film featuring the voice of Seth Rogen that’s set to be directed by Tony Leondis (“Igor”).

The Fox deal came about following DWA’s recent split from Paramount Pictures, which began distributing the animation studio’s films beginning in 2006 with “Over the Hedge.” The final title to be released under the Paramount deal will be this fall’s “Rise of the Guardians,” which is slated for a November 21 release.

In addition to “How to Train Your Dragon 3” and “B.O.O.,” slated titles include next year’s “The Croods” (March 22), which centers on a caveman family that encounters a brilliant nomad (voiced by Ryan Reynolds); “Turbo” (July 19, 2013), about a snail (also voiced by Reynolds) who dreams of becoming a race-car driver; “How to Train Your Dragon 2” (June 20, 2014); and “Kung Fu Panda 3” (March 18, 2016).

Releasing three films per year is practically unheard of for an animation studio, with industry leader Pixar putting out only one title annually. Dreamworks, meanwhile, has managed the feat only once, with the one-two-three punch of “How to Train Your Dragon,” “Shrek Forever After” and “Megamind” in 2010.

After checking out the full release slate below, let us know which titles you’re most looking forward to in the comments.

Full Dreamworks Animation release slate:

“The Croods” – March 22, 2013

“Turbo” – July 19, 2013

“Mr. Peabody & Sherman” – November 1, 2013

“Me And My Shadow” – March 14, 2014

“How To Train Your Dragon 2” – June 20, 2014

“Happy Smekday!” – November 26, 2014

“The Penguins Of Madagascar” – March 27, 2015

“Trolls” – June 5, 2015

“B.O.O.: Bureau of Otherworldly Operations” – November 6, 2015

“Mumbai Musical” (working title) – December 19, 2015

“Kung Fu Panda 3” – March 18, 2016

“How To Train Your Dragon 3” – June 18, 2016