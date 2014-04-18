DreamWorks primes ‘Bob’s Burgers’ writers for ‘Hot Stuff’ film

04.18.14

(CBR) The classic Harvey Comics character Hot Stuff the Little Devil is making his way toward the big screen.

Heat Vision reports DreamWorks Animation has hired sisters Wendy and Lizzie Molyneux, best known for their work on Bob”s Burgers, to write the project, which is rumored to be a live-action/CG hybrid.

Created in 1957 by cartoonist Warren Kremer (“Richie Rich”, “Stumbo the Giant”), Hot Stuff is a mischievous red demon child who wears a diaper and carries a magical sentient pitchfork. He sometimes performs good deeds, to the annoyance of his fellow devils.

DreamWorks acquired Hot Stuff and the other Harvey characters – Richie Rich, Wendy the Good Little Witch, Casper the Friendly Ghost, etc. – when it purchased Classic Media in 2012.

