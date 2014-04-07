Drew Goddard nears a deal to direct the Spider-Man spinoff film ‘The Sinister Six’

We've heard over and over now that Sony is planning to expand the “world of Spider-Man,” and it seems to me to be one of the riskiest plans any studio in Hollywood has at the moment.
Sure, it sounds like a safe bet at first. After all, it's Spider-Man. He was one of the first of the true blockbuster superheroes of the modern age of superhero movies, and the reboot a few years ago went about as well as Sony could have hoped. They are notably light on homegrown franchises at Sony, so they're looking to make the most of Spider-Man while they can. The problem is that they may well be pushing the property to the breaking point in the process.
I think Drew Goddard is a tremendous choice for pretty much anything. The guy's a damn fine writer, and “Cabin In The Woods” is a film that I have enjoyed more each time I've seen it. There is something really interesting in a playful sort of way about trying to build a big giant movie around nothing but super-powered bad guys, and if they're not actually fighting Spider-Man, I'm not sure what “The Sinister Six” is going to be about. That's not necessarily a bad thing. We're at the point with these movies where filmmakers are going to have to start shattering formula and trying new things if they want to keep the films fresh and if they want to keep surprising audiences.
The real question is just how much they can squeeze out of Spider-Man's supporting cast without including Spider-Man in all of the films. Alex Kurtzman is working on a stand-alone “Venom” movie, and I can see how that might appeal to the kids who grew up seeing Venom as one of the greatest comic book villains. As with The Sinister Six, I still wonder how they're going to tell an entire story about that character without bringing Spider-Man into it. The whole point of these spin-off movies would seem to be keeping the series an active concern while giving the actor playing Spider-Man some time between shoots.
Goddard's got his “Daredevil” series for Netflix to tackle first, and I'm excited to see how he approaches that character. The idea that Sony wants him to direct “The Sinister Six” must mean that theyliked what he turned in as a script. I'd love to know what his line-up for The Sinister Six is going to be. We can assume Doctor Octopus and the Vulture will be part of it after seeing the hints dropped about them in the trailers for “The Amazing Spider-Man 2,” and if Electro and the Rhino both survive this film, chances are they'll end up being part of the group as well. Will they finally give us a Kraven The Hunter story in either “The Amazing Spider-Man 3,” or will they introduce Mysterio? The Lizard is gone, presumably for good, and the fate of The Green Goblin after this new film is still a mystery as well. They've certainly dropped enough bread crumbs for Goddard to pick up and follow in his movie.
I guess time will tell as we see whether or not Sony decides to push forward with what sounds like a veritable flood of Spider-Man related material.
“The Amazing Spider-Man 2” is in theaters May 2, 2014.
“The Amazing Spider-Man 3” is in theaters June 10, 2016.
Garfield said he’s done after Spidey 3, so they could introduce a new Spiderman in these supervillain movies in a supporting role (as well as recast Electro and Rhino, since those actors probably won’t continue). Afterwards, the new Spidester could have his own trilogy. And on and on.
I didn’t hear that. You sure it was Garfield and not Webb (because I remember him saying he would do 3 and that’s it)?
Looking it up, he’s not signed for 4 but I couldn’t find a quote saying he wouldn’t do it. He just said it’s not up to him. But it seems like 3 is enough superheroing for these actors (Bale, Downey Jr.). It doesn’t seem like Garfield has killed the role where they’ll back up the dumptruck full of money.
We’ll just have to wait and see what kind of business the sequels do, I guess. The first did $750M IIRC, and they’ll be looking for that kind of figures, I’m sure. My guess is that’ll be enough for a substantial offer to Garfield to stick it out through more sequels and possibly the Sinister Six movie as well. Maybe.
They just need to hire Garfield to do some voice-over. Or hire a similar sounding voice actor. The rest of the role can be filled by CGI or a stuntman in a Spidey mask.
Sounds risky doing these films without Spidey, have they actually said he will not appear? It could work, it could be cool to have the focus on the bad guys. But maybe cooler to still have Spidey show up as the do-good pain in the butt.
If the Black Cat is the protagonist, the movie sort of writes itself, I think.
Yay! Kill the franchise, Sony. I’m downloading all your shit for free anyway!
I wouldn’t mind seeing Miles Morales enter the fray. If Garfield really is leaving Spidy. Though I shiver at the potential shite storm of reaction to that idea, given the way things went with Morales being just in his own comic and the Johnny Storm casting. (Not that I’m trying to get going on either of those topics again.) I’ve come to enjoy Morales’ journey more than Parker’s, at least in the comics. I like the idea of seeing a hero having to live up to a legacy set before him by somebody he admires as much as anybody else.
Does SONY have the rights to the Miles Morales character?
I don’t know if the point is to make it so that we’ll never want to see another Spider-Man movie or what. We’re already getting two MCU movies a year and I’m down with that. We get a pretty varied menu from them and they manage to keep things interesting with the continuing plotlines. Fox looks like they’re going to push things a little too far for my tastes given it looks like Fantastic Four is going to be another take in name only and while a lot of them have X-Men in the title, this is the fifth damn Wolverine movie out of the half-dozen they’ve done and they will apparently be dumping truckloads of money on Jackman’s lawn to keep him coming back until he’s in a walker. But they pale in comparison to this “Spider-Man movie every year” insanity. The first movie honestly wasn’t that good. It had it’s moments, but most of them were related to the cast. There were a lot of bad ideas in there that they seem to be doubling down on in the new one. I don’t want to judge it before it’s released, but it looks like it has some problems right out of the gate trying to push too far too fast, especially if they’re in this for the long haul. I love Drew Goddard and if anyone can pull this off it’s him, but… man, I just don’t care about this franchise at all.
One more time, because it apparently needs to be said over and over again: the reason Hugh Jackman is front and centre in the X-Men franchise is because he’s very close friends with Rupert Murdoch, who owns 20th Century Fox.
Hahaha, you think they spend hundreds of millions making and promoting these films just because Jackman has a personal relationship with Murdoch? It has nothing to do with the popularity of the character or that Jackman is a draw beyond the fanboys? Really? I got a bridge you can buy if you want.
I don’t get this idea. Do you subvert the whole thing and make the Sinister Six reluctant heroes for one film? Maybe they get recruited to work together to stand up to some other, greater threat because they have no choice? I guess maybe you could get some humor out six nefarious bad guys trying to work together and being unlikely saviors when they’d all rather be robbing a bank instead of saving the city. I guess thats how I’d do it if were my problem. But I think I’d rather just see more Spiderman films.
I think it is an interesting problem to have. Maybe they do it like Arrow did recently? Not merely reluctant, but they do this or the government puts them down. Then they can explore the ethics of such a situation.
This is a two hour feature film that will cost $150 million to make and another $50-100 million to market. It’s a radically different issue than a 45 minute episode of a continuing TV series on CW. There are ways this could work, but the villians have to be as big a draw as Spider-man and well-established going in, otherwise you’ll never draw an audience to make this profitable.
It’s a huge problem to have, and I don’t think Sony has really thought this one through.
I want it to be like that help group in Wreck It Ralph. Set it in a New York bar, each evening the regulars bitch about how their working day was fucked up by some sarcastic teenager in spandex who’s making it impossible to make a living. Giamatti’s Rhino, Louis CK as Doc Oc, Larry David as Mysterio, Danny Devito as The Vulture… Shit casts itself.
I hated this idea at first, but I could actually see it working, especially under Goddard’s care. it could be like the Usual Suspects, or Ocean’s 11. It does have some potential.
But what are the chances of him doing both this and the DD series? My guess would be one of them ends up giving. Or am I being overly cynical?
I don’t understand why there is so much excitement over a movie that has a more than 60% chance of never being made. It is taken for granted that the Amazing Spider Man was a huge hit. It was a hit but it was actually the worst performing of the Spider Man movies by about 100 million dollars & that was with 3D, Imax & higher priced showings! I love that Sony & Fox are showing bravado in laying out a road map of these shared universes & villain properties, I really do. However with Sony experiencing financial instability if the ASM 2 doesn’t make at least 700 million there will be no spinoffs.