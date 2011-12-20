‘Drive’ and ‘Tinker, Tailor’ top London Film Critics’ Circle noms

I feel a bit awkward commenting on a set of critics’ award nominations that I had a hand in voting for — any credit or blame for the choices can only bounce back to me and my colleagues in the London Film Critics’ Circle. Happily, in this case, it’s mostly credit: I realize how absurdly self-congratulatory this sounds, but for my money, this is the strongest of the countless such nominee lists that have been released in the past few weeks.
What can I say? I’m proud that the LFCC is the first group to promote Asghar Farhadi’s Iranian Oscar entry “A Separation” from the foreign-language ghetto to the Best Film category. (It scored five nods overall, including a pleasantly surprising Supporting Actress bid for Sareh Bayat.) I’m proud that Kenneth Lonergan was recognized for the screenplay of late-breaking critics’ cause “Margaret,” while Anna Paquin made it into the Best Actress field. I’m pleased that Kirsten Dunst (look out for my interview with her later this week) cracked the same category for “Melancholia,” while more obvious candidates, including Viola Davis, were left out. Critics should be there to mix up the awards race, not handicap it.
I’m particularly pleased that one of my favorite films of the year, “Drive,” leads the field with six nominations, including acting bids for Ryan Gosling, Albert Brooks and (jointly with her work in “Shame”) Carey Mulligan. Technically, it’s tied for the lead with “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy,” but since the latter has more categories to compete in (the LFCC have additional British-only awards), “Drive” and “A Separation” are the real winners here.
Still, it’s nice to see the London crowd rallying around Tomas Alfredson’s elegant espionage thriller after it’s been largely frozen out of the US awards derby — it was the only British film to crack the top race, though given that “We Need to Talk About Kevin” helmer Lynne Ramsay replaces Alfredson in the director field, it must have been close. “Tinker, Tailor”‘s haul here furthers my conviction that it remains the top British contender in the race; expect a strong BAFTA showing too.
Still on the British side of things, I’m thrilled that rising star Tom Cullen received a Best British Actor nod for “Weekend” (which also nabbed a British Breakthrough mention for writer-director Andrew Haigh), though disappointed his equally strong co-star, Chris New, was left out. And it warms my heart to finally see some love for Rachel Weisz’s astonishing work in “The Deep Blue Sea” — thus far the great lost performance of the season.
Of course, there are some more predictable nominees, too: “The Artist” continues its brisk jog through the precursors with four nods, while supposed frontrunners like George Clooney, Meryl Streep, Michelle Williams and “The Help”‘s supporting duo of Octavia Spencer and Jessica Chastain are also invited to the party, despite minimal enthusiasm for their vehicles. (“The Descendants” may have come on strong in the US critics’ awards, but across the pond, Best Actor and Screenplay mentions are all she wrote for the film.)
Those who have followed these awards in previous years will notice a few changes: the British Director category has been scrapped, while the supporting races are no longer British-only. Happily, two categories have been added: a documentary award and a multi-discipline Technical Achievement Award, the shortlist for which has been compiled by a smaller committee of Circle members, including yours truly. (I’m as surprised as you that “The Tree of Life” didn’t crack the list, but I’m no position to talk: my votes went elsewhere too.)
The winners will be announced at a swanky ceremony at London’s BFI Southbank on January 19; check out the full list of nominees below.
Film of the Year
“The Artist”
“Drive”
“A Separation”
“Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”
“The Tree of Life”
British Film of the Year
“The Guard”
“Kill List”
“Shame”
“Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”
“We Need to Talk About Kevin”
Director of the Year
Michel Hazanavicius, “The Artist”
Nicolas Winding Refn, “Drive”
Asghar Farhadi, “A Separation”
Terrence Malick, “The Tree of Life”
Lynne Ramsay, “We Need to Talk About Kevin”
Actor of the Year
George Clooney, “The Descendants”
Jean Dujardin, “The Artist”
Michael Fassbender, “Shame”
Ryan Gosling, “Drive”
Gary Oldman, “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”
Actress of the Year
Kirsten Dunst, “Melancholia”
Anna Paquin, “Margaret”
Meryl Streep, “The Iron Lady”
Tilda Swinton, “We Need to Talk About Kevin”
Michelle Williams, “My Week With Marilyn”
British Actor of the Year
Tom Cullen, “Weekend”
Michael Fassbender, “Shame” and “A Dangerous Method”
Brendan Gleeson, “The Guard”
Peter Mullan, “Tyrannosaur” and “War Horse”
Gary Oldman, “Tinker, Tailor Soldier, Spy”
British Actress of the Year
Olivia Colman, “Tyrannosaur”
Carey Mulligan, “Shame” and “Drive”
Vanessa Redgrave, “Coriolanus” and “Anonymous”
Tilda Swinton, “We Need to Talk About Kevin”
Rachel Weisz, “The Deep Blue Sea”
Supporting Actor of the Year
Simon Russell Beale, “The Deep Blue Sea”
Kenneth Branagh, “My Week With Marilyn”
Albert Brooks, “Drive”
Christopher Plummer, “Beginners”
Michael Smiley, “Kill List”
Supporting Actress of the Year
Sareh Bayat, “A Separation”
Jessica Chastain, “The Help”
Vanessa Redgrave, “Coriolanus”
Octavia Spencer, “The Help”
Jacki Weaver, “Animal Kingdom”
Screenwriter of the Year
Michel Hazanavicius, “The Artist”
Alexander Payne, Nat Faxon and Jim Rash, “The Descendants”
Kenneth Lonergan, “Margaret”
Asghar Farhadi, “A Separation”
Peter Straughan and Bridget O’Connor, “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”
Foreign Language Film of the Year
“Mysteries of Lisbon”
“Poetry”
“Le Quattro Volte”
“A Separation”
“The Skin I Live In”
Documentary of the Year
“Cave of Forgotten Dreams”
“Dreams of a Life”
“Pina”
“Project Nim”
“Senna”
Breakthrough British Filmmaker of the Year
Joe Cornish, “Attack the Block”
John Michael McDonagh, “The Guard”
Richard Ayoade, “Submarine”
Paddy Considine, “Tyrannosaur”
Andrew Haigh, “Weekend”
Young British Performer of the Year
John Boyega, “Attack the Block”
Jeremy Irvine, “War Horse”
Yasmin Paige, “Submarine”
Craig Roberts, “Submarine”
Saoirse Ronan, “Hanna”
Techncial Achievement of the Year
Cliff Martinez (original score), “Drive”
Dante Ferretti (production design), “Hugo”
Robert Richardson (cinematography), “Hugo”
Manuel Alberto Claro (cinematography), “Melancholia”
Joe Letteri (visual effects), “Rise of the Planet of the Apes”
Chris King and Gregers Sall (film editing), “Senna”
Alberto Iglesias (original score), “The Skin I Live In”
Maria Djurkovic (production design), “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”
Paul Davies (sound design), “We Need to Talk About Kevin”
Robbie Ryan (Cinematography), “Wuthering Heights”
The technical achievement list is pretty sweet. The editing in “Senna” and the cinematography in “Melancholia” are really outstanding. I just wish “Jane Eyre” was more in the mix, at least amongst the Brits. That’s the best cinematography I’ve seen this year.
Loving this entire set of nominees. And though I haven’t seen Deep Blue Sea, happy Rachel Weisz got ‘some’ recognition. Guy, do you feel any kind of anti-Weisz sentiment after the Aranofsky/Craig thing? Or am I just inventing something from thin air? It just seems strange that she’s received such little acclaim this year with several films that are apparently stellar.
Not such a stellar year for her, alas – The Whistleblower was a yawn, and 360 was an embarrassment (not that she’s in it much). The Deep Blue Sea is a good film, and she gives the performance of her career in it, but it’s also a chamber piece that has struggled to find an audience in the UK.
In short, I really don’t think her personal life has anything to do with it.
gotcha. Thanks :)
You forgot Dream House… eek! Not a stellar year for her, indeed. But I LOVED The Deep Blue Sea… yet another reason this years potential Best Actress line-Up is a little disappointing.
It seems weird to me that Tomas Alfredson didn’t make the cut while Tinker Tailor was nominated in both Film of The Year and British Film of The Year. Yes, Gary Oldman was sensational as George Smiley and Maria Djurkovic’s production design was extraordinary, but Alfredson’s touch was all over the movie. It’s Alfredson’s film.
Agree he does a terrific job, but ‘Kevin’ is also a directorial tour-de-force for Ramsay, so I find it hard to argue with that inclusion. Someone has to get left out.
Best BP list of all the groups?
I thought I might see some of Tinker, Tailor’s supporting cast on that list. Oldman’s is a given.
I’ve said it before – too many strong performances, no consensus, split votes. I’m sure there were a lot of votes spread between the ensemble. I voted for Hardy.
Jacki Weaver!!
If A Separation were in English and starred George Clooney, I have no doubt in my mind it’d be sweeping a majority of awards this year. Good on London for keeping it fairly in the conversation as a film as good as any other released this year.
can we replace the oscar frontrunners for best actor and best actress with this list please? kthanxbye
Guy, do you think Jacki Weaver is a good bet for a BAFTA Supporting nom this year too?
Could happen, but I’m doubtful. BAFTA is more likely to remember Oscar contenders from the previous year if they actually won – like Halle Berry and Charlize Theron.
That is one sexy list of nominations.
I finally saw “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy” last night, and I seem to be the only person who thinks it’s absolutely terrible. Sure, the crafts work is astonishing, but I don’t understand the love for the film otherwise.
Explain, please. I’m genuinely curious, as I feel most people’s negative reactions (some of mine, included) stem from the ridiculously murky, confusing narrative.
JLPATT- The audience I was sitting with hated it. The tone + slightly confusing narrative is probably too much for people who are going to the movies to “escape”. I highly enjoyed TTSS and I would recommend it to all my friends. Best in show for me was Tom Hardy.
Indeed, my audience didn’t seem to be too fond of it either. After it ended the woman sitting behind me could not stop complaining about how boring it was and how she kept falling asleep.
Then again, there seemed to be a good amount of people who knowingly chuckled at certain parts – likely viewers who had previously read the book and/or seen the 70s miniseries. I’m sure for them it was decidedly easier to follow.
There’s such a differnce between the viewer who is excited and pumped to watch a film like TTSS and the viewer who is just going to see the film because it’s what’s playing and the trailer looked good enough. I imagine the latter viewer would def. get bored by a film like TTSS. Shame.
I had that reaction from viewers last year when I saw ‘Never Let Me Go’. 2 women behind me clearly had NO idea what the film was about prior and complained throughout the film about how boring it was. Extremely irksome.
Exactly, JLPatt. I didn’t understand a thing that happened from beginning to end, other than that there was a mole. The atrocious, arbitrary editing made the film incoherent to me. Honestly, it feels like this film was made purely for lovers of the novel and/or miniseries, as it does NOT stand on its own.
You guys have great taste!
Odd that Mulligan gets a nod as British Actress of the Year, but she’s shut out of Supporting Actress. Does not bode well…once again.
I believe we considered her a lead in Shame. (Ditto Berenice Bejo, incidentally.)
Of course, she had even less of a chance in the general Actress of the Year category. Swinton manages to be the only leading actress nominated twice. But at least Mulligan’s short-listed somewhere.
Curious that Viola Davis wasn’t picked when her co-stars grabbed two for supporting.
Also curious that Lubezki didn’t get noticed for The Tree of Life when the film otherwise did so well.
But, a solid line-up. Certainly one of the more solid ones so far.
I know these nominations don’t have too much of a bearing on how the Academy will vote but I do think it’s strange that Davis has been shut out of quite a few Critics awards. Williams’ is in the lead and I do think she’s the frontrunner. People are underestimating her appeal, especially when she’s playing a role that hits so close to home for her. I hate to bring up the tragedy of Heath Ledger’s death but very few people will understand what it’s like to lose someone at a young age. I can’t imagine her not utilizing that experience in her performance as Marilyn had a similar tragic fate.
I feel like people insdie the Academy clearly like Williams. She’s been nommed twice and is ready for 3. But Davis may be the sentimental vote; or the representative vote for The Help; or both. No?
Simply can’t understand “Melancholia” for Best Cinematography. I love the film, but that shaky cam nonsense should rule it out.
I also find the shaky cam jarring, but you can’t argue with the superb use of lighting (the outdoor wedding scenes?) and the exquisite composition of the shots (most obvious in the prologue).
Yes, the outdoor scenes are lovely (although I prefer the gliding shot through the mist as Justine and Claire ride their horses – beautiful), and the prologue is sensational, but it’s just not enough for me. The shaky cam ends up dominating too much of it.
Agreed the shaky cam was nauseating, and I hated the Ann Lebowitz looking slow-mo opening
Well, I thought Melancholia’s “look” was very … painterly. Some striking ‘images’.
But I agree that I wouldn’t necessarily scream “Oooh, yeah, awesome cinematography. Great lensing, lighting, angles, etc.” when I think of the film.
If Drive gets nominated for Best Picture, Director, or Actor, I am streaking (for celebratory reasons, of course)!
I may join ya, haha
Bummer Tomas Alfredson’s not nominated. But otherwise a solid list. It shows what a great year for British cinema. Hope TTSS snags a couple of awards.
Submarine was the best film I saw in 2010 (early screener) so I’m very happy to see those actors make the list. ;)
where is the love for Tomas Alfredson? He made Tinker Tailor the gorgeous film that it is…
As did all five Best Director nominees with their respective films — who to leave out? There’s plenty of love for Alfredson in the Circle, I assure you, but sadly, someone has to miss.
.Love the fact that Alberto Iglesias’ score for The Skin I Live In got a mention. For my money it is the best score of the year.