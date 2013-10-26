‘Drop Dead Diva’ renewed for a sixth season

“Drop Dead Diva” will live again for a sixth season
Lifetime has officially renewed comedic drama with a 13 episode order.
The Sony Pictures Television production centers on a wannabe model who dies in an accident and finds her soul transferred to the recently-deceased body of a brilliant, plus-size attorney. It stars Brooke Elliott, Margaret Cho, Jackson Hurst, April Bowlby, Justin Deeley, Lex Medlin and Kate Levering.
“Diva” currently airs Sunday nights at 9pm ET/PT, and will wrap up its fifth season Sunday, November 3, when a surprise visitor from Jane”s past drops in and turns her life upside-down.
Josh Berman (“Bones”) created the series and serves as executive producer, alongside Craig Zadan and Neil Meron (“Steel Magnolias”), and Robert J. Wilson are executive producers.
“Drop Dead Diva” will return sometime next year.
This is one of my guilty pleasure shows, a lot of fun to watch. But I’m always amazed when it gets renewed. If this show can keep getting renewed, why can’t some of the truely amazing shows we’ve lost over the years?
I LOVE THIS SHOW, I WILL WATCH FOR THE NEXT SEASON.
interesting given how life time did cancel the show then due to fans uproar brought it back for this season. just proves the show is like the little engine that could it does not give up and seems to just when it looks like its done keeps on going.