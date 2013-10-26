‘Drop Dead Diva’ renewed for a sixth season

“Drop Dead Diva” will live again for a sixth season

Lifetime has officially renewed comedic drama with a 13 episode order.

The Sony Pictures Television production centers on a wannabe model who dies in an accident and finds her soul transferred to the recently-deceased body of a brilliant, plus-size attorney. It stars Brooke Elliott, Margaret Cho, Jackson Hurst, April Bowlby, Justin Deeley, Lex Medlin and Kate Levering.

“Diva” currently airs Sunday nights at 9pm ET/PT, and will wrap up its fifth season Sunday, November 3, when a surprise visitor from Jane”s past drops in and turns her life upside-down.