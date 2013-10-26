‘Drop Dead Diva’ renewed for a sixth season

#Margaret Cho
10.26.13 5 years ago 3 Comments

“Drop Dead Diva” will live again for a sixth season

Lifetime has officially renewed comedic drama with a 13 episode order.

The Sony Pictures Television production centers on a wannabe model who dies in an accident and finds her soul transferred to the recently-deceased body of a brilliant, plus-size attorney. It stars Brooke Elliott, Margaret Cho, Jackson Hurst, April Bowlby, Justin Deeley, Lex Medlin and Kate Levering.

“Diva” currently airs Sunday nights at 9pm ET/PT, and will wrap up its fifth season Sunday, November 3, when a surprise visitor from Jane”s past drops in and turns her life upside-down.

Josh Berman (“Bones”) created the series and serves as executive producer, alongside Craig Zadan and Neil Meron (“Steel Magnolias”), and Robert J. Wilson are executive producers. 

“Drop Dead Diva” will return sometime next year.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Margaret Cho
TAGSApril BowlbyBrooke ElliottDROP DEAD DIVAJackson Hurstjosh bermanJustin DeeleyKate LeveringLex MedlinLIFETIMEMARGARET CHOTV renewals

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP