‘Dumb and Dumber To’ officially dead according to Jeff Daniels

Like Petey the bird, “Dumb and Dumber To” is officially dead.

After co-star Jim Carrey revealed he exited the long-gestating project last week, the sequel went into production limbo, with most pundits assuming that it was no more.



Now the comedy’s fate has been sealed, according to co-star Jeff Daniels, who told TMZ, “It’s on the Internet — we’re not doing it. It’s not happening.”

Carrey and Daniels played, respectively, Lloyd and Harry, two dim bulbs who go on a cross-country trip after accidentally getting involved in a kidnapping case. It earned nearly $250 million worldwide, and helped solidify Carrey’s star status.

“Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd,” a prequel with a new cast followed in 2003, but was a box office bust.

Original writing-directing team of Peter and Bobby Farrelly were onboard for the sequel as well, but without Carrey — who walked after saying that the studio lacked the proper enthusiasm for the film — there’s just not much point.

Meanwhile, Daniels is starring in Aaron Sorkin’s latest TV effort, “The Newsroom.” Carrey will reunite with his “Bruce Almighty” co-star Steve Carell for next year’s magical comedy “Burt Wonderstone.”