Duncan Jones pulls out of Ian Fleming biopic to focus on ‘Warcraft’

The director"s seat for the upcoming Ian Fleming biopic has been both shaken and stirred, as Duncan Jones has bowed out over scheduling conflicts, TheWrap reports.

Jones, director of the critically acclaimed “Moon” and the action thriller “Source Code”, was set to direct “Fleming”, based on the James Bond author”s life as an international spy and soldier, for K5 International”s Oliver Simon and Daniel Baur, PalmStar Media Capital”s Kevin Frakes and Liberty Films” Stuart Fenegan, and the Ian Fleming estate”s Jim Young and Robert Laycock. But Jones will no longer direct the feature, due to his increasingly busy schedule working on “Warcraft”, Universal”s adaptation of the popular Blizzard video games. Producers are now looking for a new director for “Fleming”, a candidate who can start casting as soon as next year.

It”s disappointing news for fans of Jones and Fleming. On the bright side, Jones will be back in theaters in just two years with “Warcraft”, which lands on Dec. 18, 2015.