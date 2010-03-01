Dustin Hoffman finds ‘Luck’ in HBO pilot gig

In the biggest “get” of the pilot development season, HBO’s “Luck” has secured two-time Oscar winner Dustin Hoffman for a lead role.

The project begins with plenty of star-power behind the scenes, with David Milch (“Deadwood”) writing the pilot and Michael Mann (“Public Enemies”), and focuses on the intersecting worlds of horseracing and gambling.

Hoffman’s character is a recently paroled ex-con with ties to all aspects of the gambling world.

Other actors cast in lead roles in “Luck” include Dennis Farina and John Ortiz.

According to The Hollywood Reporter , the pilot will shoot later this spring in Los Angeles. There’s some question whether HBO has already sent this one to series, pre-pilot, as the Variety report seems to be implying, or if it’s still just another prospect on HBO’s busy development front.

In addition to his Oscar wins for “Kramer vs. Kramer” and “Rain Man,” Hoffman picked up nominations for “Wag the Dog,” “Tootsie,” “Lenny,” “Midnight Cowboy” and “The Graduate.”

Hoffman’s TV credits include a memorable vocal turn on “The Simpsons” and an Emmy win for the filmed version of his stage performance in “Death of a Salesman.”