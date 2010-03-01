Dustin Hoffman finds ‘Luck’ in HBO pilot gig

#Dustin Hoffman #HBO
03.02.10 8 years ago
In the biggest “get” of the pilot development season, HBO’s “Luck” has secured two-time Oscar winner Dustin Hoffman for a lead role.
The project begins with plenty of star-power behind the scenes, with David Milch (“Deadwood”) writing the pilot and Michael Mann (“Public Enemies”), and focuses on the intersecting worlds of horseracing and gambling. 
Hoffman’s character is a recently paroled ex-con with ties to all aspects of the gambling world. 
Other actors cast in lead roles in “Luck” include Dennis Farina and John Ortiz.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the pilot will shoot later this spring in Los Angeles. There’s some question whether HBO has already sent this one to series, pre-pilot, as the Variety report seems to be implying, or if it’s still just another prospect on HBO’s busy development front.
In addition to his Oscar wins for “Kramer vs. Kramer” and “Rain Man,” Hoffman picked up nominations for “Wag the Dog,” “Tootsie,” “Lenny,” “Midnight Cowboy” and “The Graduate.” 
Hoffman’s TV credits include a memorable vocal turn on “The Simpsons” and an Emmy win for the filmed version of his stage performance in “Death of a Salesman.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dustin Hoffman#HBO
TAGScastingDAVID MILCHDUSTIN HOFFMANHBOLUCKMICHAEL MANNpilotsTV

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP