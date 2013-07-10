Dustin Hoffman nearly cries explaining the epiphany that made ‘Tootsie’ so meaningful to him

Everyone has their reasons for making movies. Those reasons are different on a case-by-case basis and run the spectrum from superficial to profound, but you kind of live for this level of insight into a project and dedication to a deep, complex idea that really needs a medium like the cinema to fully explore it.
As far as I can tell, a Tumblr page called Batman Is Still Better Than Spider-Man deserves the credit for digging up an AFI archival video clip of Dustin Hoffman detailing a very personal epiphany. It was posted to YouTube in December. In it, Hoffman explains what the 1982 film “Tootsie” meant to him and why it was “never a comedy” for him.
Misogyny is very much a part of our dialogue these days, in politics, in stand-up comedy, certainly in the arts. But it rarely takes on such a meaningful shade as I see in this video, so while it has deservedly made the rounds plenty as of late, I felt the desire to share it here, too.
He’d been “brainwashed.”
Not, “I was just a shallow asshole.”
Interesting that.
sigh……
As in “brainwashed by society” you idiot.
Not an idiot, knew exactly what he meant. Doesn’t change the fact that his epiphany, while maybe heartfelt and personally transformative to him, could actually have had more to do with his own ego than “societal-brainwashing,” which in turn could be seen as a deflection of his own personal responsibility.
Not saying the prejudices, misogyny, and doubled standards don’t exist, they do. Just saying Hoffman’s been know to be a Warren Beatty level douchebag.
Wow. I didn’t expect to feel as touched as Hoffman is in the clip. Thanks Kris.