DVR Gridlock 2013-14: Thursday Nights

[Over the next six days, I’m going to be glancing, night-by-night, at how the primetime schedules have changed after the network announcements at upfronts. I’ll be looking at how the various changes will impact the ratings races on each night, as well as my own DVRing habits. Readers can chime in on how their own DVRs will be impacted. And yes, this brief series assumes that anybody still watches TV on their TVs. I’m old-fashioned. Check out last year’s DVR Gridlock installments.]
THURSDAY NIGHTS
8:00 p.m.
ABC: “Once Upon a Time in Wonderland”
CBS: “The Big Bang Theory,” “The Millers”
The CW: “The Vampire Diaries”
FOX: “The X Factor” (and then “Idol”)
NBC: “Parks and Recreation,” “Welcome to the Family”
9:00 p.m.
ABC: “Grey’s Anatomy”
CBS: “The Crazy Ones,” “Two and a Half Men”
The CW: “Reign”
FOX: “Glee,” with “Rake” in the spring
NBC: “Sean Saves the World,” “The Michael J. Fox Show”
10:00 p.m.
ABC: “Scandal”
CBS: “Elementary”
NBC: “Parenthood”
What’s Changed: TV’s most valuable night remains the night most likely to traumatize your hypothetical DVR. Unless you have a four-tuner DVR. In that case, if *any* night taxes your DVR, you probably watch too much TV. And yes, that’s ME saying that. FOX is the only network keeping things the same on Thursdays, at least in the fall, with “X Factor” results that nobody watches leading into “Glee.” “American Idol” results will return in the spring, leading into “Rake,” at least for a while. ABC is 2/3rds stable with the resilient “Grey’s Anatomy” leading into last season’s surprise breakout “Scandal.” The CW has given the post-“Vampire Diaries” slot to “Reign,” which doesn’t make much sense, but hey, they have to try something and you definitely can’t say that they’ve ever failed with this kind of show before. While CBS is returning “The Big Bang Theory” and “Two and a Half Men” and “Elementary,” the network is banking heavily on Robin Williams in “The Crazy Ones” and, to a lesser degree, Will Arnett in “The Millers.” And, finally, NBC doesn’t have a single show returning to the same slot as it was in last year, with “Parks and Rec” taking a different Thursday home, “Parenthood” coming over from Tuesdays and then a trio of variably high-profile new comedies, including the returns of past NBC favorites Sean Hayes and Michael J. Fox. So yeah. That’s a lot of changes.
How the Ratings Race Is Impacted: CBS is taking the biggest risk. No question about that. This is a night that CBS wins and there’s no reason to think that “Big Bang Theory” isn’t going to continue to dominate its time period and rank as TV’s most watched comedy. However, CBS has taken a night with no big weaknesses and created the potential for a gaping hole in the middle. If “The Millers” fails, will that impact “Crazy Ones”? And if CBS’ big bet on Robin Williams fails, will that weaken “Two and a Half Men”? And given that “Two and a Half Men” is very likely to provide a weaker lead-in than “Person of Interest” did, what impact will that have on “Elementary”? Don’t get me wrong. I know why CBS is doing this. The network needs to recharge its comedy lineup with “How I Met Your Mother” departing and “Two and a Half Men” on borrowed time. Setting up a new Thursday block gives CBS more seeding opportunities and it also let the network put an established hit in its only struggling Tuesday hour. You can try stuff like this if you’re the No. 1 network. And if you’re NBC… You keep throwing things against the wall, but with what hope of stickage? Unlike a lot of observers, I like the idea of putting “Michael J. Fox” at 9:30 because if it works, it gives a boost to “Parenthood,” while “Parenthood” seems fairly likely to do better than most of what NBC has fiddled with in this slot for years. I don’t see much upside to “Sean Saves the World,” though, while as much as I love “Parks and Rec,” I don’t see it as being a fruitful lead-in for “Welcome to the Family.” But if NBC can build the back half of the night, that’s big. ABC’s decision to air “Once Upon a Time in Wonderland” in the long-crippled 8 p.m. hour seems faulty. In that slot, the show gets zero benefit from its “Once Upon a Time” roots and goes against some of the toughest competition in TV. Programming “Wonderland” here shows a lot of faith on ABC’s part, but why? The network hasn’t even seen a full pilot. Dunno. I’m also baffled by the “Reign” thing. It doesn’t seem to make much sense. Of course, I haven’t watched “Reign.” And as for “Rake,” if FOX still believes “Idol” can function as an effective launch pad, this was a necessity, because FOX has no remaining dramas capable of serving as a viable lead-in, unless you count “Bones,” which FOX apparently doesn’t with the shift to Fridays.
My Predicted DVR: Yeah, Thursdays are impossible and it becomes an issue of relative convenience in off-network viewership. For example, because it’s a breeze to watch NBC shows on Hulu, my 8 p.m. DVR will be “Vampire Diaries” and the CBS comedies, with “Wonderland” also getting a few weeks of Hulu viewing to prove itself. So that’s impossible. But the 9 p.m. hour? No clue. Maybe “The Crazy Ones,” “The Michael J. Fox Show” and “Grey’s Anatomy”? Unless I somehow love “Reign”? And in the 10 p.m. hour, I’ll be recording “Scandal” and “Elementary” and watching “Parenthood” on Hulu, probably. I guess.
How have the new schedules impacted your Thursdays?
I’ll be DVRing the CBS comedy block, and NBC from 9-11. Doubtful all four new comedies I’ll be checking out will either A) be funny or B) succeed, so we’ll see. I’m most hopeful for MJF and Crazy Ones, but I’ve heard better things about The Millers than Crazy Ones. I haven’t read anything about what people have had to say about “Welcome to the Family,” and since it’s getting the least buzz, I’m gonna assume it’s the first of these new Thursday sitcoms cancelled unless something else REALLY bombs. I can certainly imagine NBC pushing harder for the 9pm block to work, and for “Community” and “Parks” to find themselves reunited again at 8 since they’re low ratings are at least somewhat stable. And no one’s pointed this out (not that it really matters at all) but now 2.5 MEN and Anger Management will both air at 9:30.
Dan – Forgive the rampant assumptions in this comment, I might be totally wrong: but I’m guessing because you’re on the west coast, you don’t get any time shifting channels? Do you think with network viewership declining each year anyway, west coast viewers might at some point get access to east coast feeds on their cable system? (That question based entirely on my assumption that networks won’t allow any earlier feeds for fear of weak ratings during Pacific Time)
Brendan – Good timing on this question. Today, Time-Warner announced it was doing away with several of the East Coast feeds for cable networks that West Coast viewers, for some reason, had access to, which has produced an uproar that I’m sure they’ll ignore. I’ve never had East Coast feeds of networks, at least not on my TV, but I have, or have had, several cable networks with East Coast feeds. The ratings concerns will certainly prevent the networks from every doing it. Cable networks play by different rules, especially since many of them do same-night encores of their originals.
Fortunately, I have other access to East Coast feeds for certain necessities, but not enough!
-Daniel
Parks and Recreation, Big Bang Theory, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Elementary, Scandal are the returning shows I’ll be watching. I caught up with the 2nd season of Scandal and I liked it. Dan, thanks for that.
Among the new shows, I wasn’t impressed by the trailer of “The Millers.” I’ll watch “The Crazy Ones” and “The MJ FOX show.”
I also caught up on Scandal thanks to Dan, as well as Ryan McGee, and quite enjoyed it.
Neglected to actually post my projected DVR – didn’t for the other days because it wasn’t all that bad.
Still watching and loving Parks and Rec, and still watching and being annoyed by Big Bang Theory. Might finally drop it, but I’ll see. I have no interest in Welcome to the Family or The Millers, so I’ll be able to watch both Big Bang and P&R in that 8pm hour.
I reaaaally want to like Sean Saves the World because Victor Fresco, but that’s gonna be terrible isn’t it? I find Sean Hayes very annoying. Will probably stick with MJF the whole season even if mediocre, because if Go On got that courtesy, this show certainly does. I’ll check out The Crazy Ones, but probably won’t stick with it.
Will be back for both Scandal and Parenthood. Also back for It’s Always Sunny, but that can be recorded in a late night rerun
Look on the bright side folks. At least you don’t have to wait for random networks in the uk, which you may or may not have access to, to pick these shows up! When they do come other I think it’s fair to say that smg/Williams and Michael j fox are the first us sitcoms I’ve looked forward to seeing in a while. Hope they live up to my anticipation.
And dan, I’ve been meaning to curse you. After a couple of years seeing your vampire diaries love I’ve just seen the first season on Netflix and … Damn it … it’s really rather enjoyable isn’t it. Although my flatmate judged me quite a lot when I suggested she give it a try!
Ooooo….you’ll love the second season then :-)
(haven’t seen the latest season, I wait to binge watch on Netflix)
Wozzaseds – Anyone who would judge you for enjoying “Vampire Diaries” may not be worth living with. Unless it’s a wicked nice flat…
Enjoy! It gets better…
-Daniel
Sundays were always the worst for me, with all of the cable shows that I wanted to watch, having to put them off til the second or third airing (or even banish them to my other DVR). But now I’ve got DirecTV’s Genie which allows 5 shows to be recorded at once (plus a 6th if you’re downloading an on-demand show).
My problem is that I’ve got about 120 hours of movies, and 50+ episodes of “Smallville” that I’ll eventually get around to watching. Summer is great for binge-watching stuff.
Without Community and Hannibal, looks like Thursday night is gonna be laundry night for me. Though I may check out the new comedies – Will Arnett and Michael J Fox – gotta support my fellow Canadians!
Thursday went from a logjam to almost nothing for me. The two shows I watch religiously will be on opposite each other (P&R will win for the live viewing) and after that there’s nothing unless one of the new comedies actually works. It seems this will be a good night to catch Revolution online, as I probably won’t watch that live in its new Wednesday home (up against Survivor AND The Middle it definitely loses).
For the most valuable night on television (at least for broadcast), Thursdays are surprisingly sparse for me in terms of necessary viewing options, at least in the fall. The only guarantee is that I’ll be watching Parks and Recreation at 8:00 (we’ll see where Hannibal lands on the schedule when it comes back). I presume Archer will be back on Thursday night for FX in January, but until then, the cable slate is largely open as well.
That being said, there are several shows here that have potential to become utility players, if not week-to-week committments. Strange scheduling aside, the trailer for Once Upon A Time in Wonderland intrigued me. I’ll give it a DVR slot for a few weeks. There’s really nothing in the 9:00 hour other than The Michael J. Fox Show, but I’ll probably watch that one online (I don’t want to risk recording even a few seconds of Sean Saves the World). In the 10:00 hour, all three shows intrigue me to various degrees. I quite enjoy Parenthood, but I’ve never been the most consistent viewer. I had little interest in Elementary when it premiered, but I’ve been hearing such good things that I’m tempted to give it a look. And while I’ve only seen an episode or two Scandal (and only one from the rmuch-celebrated second season), the show has become such a cultural phenomenon that I expect I’ll watch a few just to see what everyone’s raving about.
“And given that “Two and a Half Men” is very likely to provide a weaker lead-in than “Person of Interest” did”
Sorry, but Two and a Half Men always outrated Person of Interest this season. Are you saying that you don’t think there’s an audience overlap between TAHM and Elementary or that you believe that TAHM will fail hard in its new timeslot?
Greg – I’m saying that A) Conventional wisdom always says that dramas are better lead-ins for dramas than comedies, especially completely incompatible comedies and that B) The “Two and a Half Men” numbers were entirely inflated by “The Big Bang Theory” and don’t stand a chance of being anywhere near as high after “Crazy Ones.”
-Daniel
My husband works late on Thursday so I DVR everything and we watch on Friday. My problem is GA will run until 10:02 and Parenthood and Elementary will start at 10. Networks need to stop this overrun nonsense! It doesn’t bother me with cable shows because they run again at 11 or midnight, so I can catch a replay later. Dan – why don’t the networks run replays over night like cable? Wouldn’t it be better for them than infomercials from 2-5 am?