DVR Gridlock 2014-15: Monday Nights

[As is my recent tradition, over the next six days, I'm going to be glancing, night-by-night, at how the primetime schedules have changed after the network announcements at upfronts. I'll be looking at how the various changes will impact the ratings races on each night, as well as my own DVRing habits. Readers can chime in on how their own DVRs will be impacted. And yes, this brief series assumes that anybody still watches TV on their TVs. I'm old-fashioned. It also assumes that you/I only have a dual tuner DVR (plus occasional access to a Slingbox on ET. Check out last year's DVR Gridlock installments and the DVR Gridlock segments for 2012.]
MONDAY NIGHTS
8:00 p.m.
ABC: “Dancing with the Stars”
CBS: “The Big Bang Theory” and “2 Broke Girls,” “Mom”
The CW: “The Originals”
FOX: “Gotham”
NBC: “The Voice”
9:00 p.m.
ABC: “Dancing with the Stars”
CBS: “Scorpion”
The CW: “Jane the Virgin”
FOX: “Sleepy Hollow”
NBC: “The Voice”
10:00 p.m.
ABC: “Castle”
CBS: “NCIS: Los Angeles”
NBC: “The Blacklist”/”State of Affairs”
What's Changed: ABC hasn't changed. So there's that! And NBC won't change through November, with “The Voice” and “Blacklist,” but in late November Katherine Heigl's “State of Affairs” takes over the 10 p.m. hour. While the departure of “How I Met Your Mother” left CBS with a gaping hole, the network responded first by shifting “Big Bang Theory” over to 8 p.m. for the season's first few weeks and then removed the familiar 9 p.m. comedy block in favor of a nerd-wrangling Katharine McPhee in “Scorpion,” before filling the difficult 10 p.m. slot with veteran hit “NCIS: Los Angeles.” The CW is finally getting down to the business of repairing the network's long-troubled Monday with the introduction of “The Originals” as a cornerstone, pairing with “Jane the Virgin.” Finally, FOX has put one of its biggest fall swings, the not-exactly-Batman-prequel “Gotham” in the 8 p.m. hour, leaving “Sleepy Hollow” in the slow where it did fine numbers last fall, but hasn't been seen since January.
How the Ratings Race Is Impacted: This could be very interesting, because there's a strong chance that the Monday winners as of September won't be the Monday winners as of December. CBS won't feel the absence of “HIMYM,” because “Big Bang Theory” will easily outdo what “HIMYM” did in its final season and there's a good chance that it could give a bump to the network's underrated, underwatched “Mom.” But come November, CBS'll be back to the decaying corpse of “2 Broke Girls” at 8 p.m. and the near inevitability that “Scorpion” will struggle, if not fail outright. So yes, “NCIS” is guaranteed to boost CBS' 10 p.m. averages, but will that be off-set by declines in the first two hours? And sure, NBC's fall will get off to a good start with “The Voice,” but could five or six weeks of success turn to immediate discomfort if America rejects the return of Katherine Heigl to primetime? [I assume “State of Affairs” will — relative to “The Blacklist” — fail. You assume “State of Affairs” will fail. But what if there really IS a silent majority awaiting The Return of Heigl? Won't we all look foolish?] And while curiosity is likely to get a good initial sampling for “Gotham,” will that sustain and boost the night or will it end up below Ol' Reliable “Bones,” which has been moved to Thursday, but could ALWAYS get brought back to Monday. And I think “The Originals” will give The CW its most stable Monday building block in years, but it doesn't immediately look like a good match with “Jane.” And ABC will do what ABC does.
My Predicted DVR: I'll definitely be watching “Gotham,” at least for a while, and that'll be paired with the CBS comedy block as long as it's “Big Bang Theory” and “Mom.” Having finally successfully disengaged myself from the pain of “2 Broke Girls” after “HIMYM” left, I'd like to believe I won't be sucked back in because it's sharing the hour with “Mom,” which I liked much more than “HIMYM” last year. Assuming I catch up on “The Originals” this summer — That's my plan!” — I'll continue to record it on my office TV and catch up later. In the 9 p.m. hour I'll be recording “Sleepy Hollow” and possibly either “Scorpion” or “Jane the Virgin” depending on pilot quality. I'm really not sure if either one will be for me, despite the Kat McPhee Factor. I'll keep watching “Castle” and “Blacklist” at 10 p.m. until “State of Affairs” arrives and I'll have to decide on that one after seeing more than one episode.
How have the new schedules impacted your Mondays?
I am shocked that you haven’t already set a lifetime season pass for “Scorpion,” Dan. Shocked!
I didn’t watch Kat’s Hallmark Hall of Fame movie either. I’m not Kat McPhee’s monkey! Though for her next series, Kat McPhee should totally co-star with a money…
-Dan
I hear Crystal’s agent is just waiting for a call.
Ha, I actually watched the HHoF movie *don’t judge* & it was super cheesy but cute & McPhee was lovely in it. And Mike Vogel eye candy …..
Monday at 8:00 watch Gotham DVR The Voice, TO on Hulu next day BBT on CBS next day
Monday 9:00 Watch Sleepy Hollow, DVR Voice, give Jane the Virgin a try on Hulu next day
Monday 10:00 Blacklist
Skipping all of this network pablum and watching something good from a basic cable network 132is why DVRs were invented.
Living in Sacramento, our CBS shows are an hour earlier, so that screws things up…
7:00
Watch TBBT
8:00
Watch Scorpion
DVR The Originals & Gotham
9:00
Watch NCIS: Los Angeles
DVR Sleepy Hollow
10:00
DVR Castle & The Blacklist
I’m actually most looking forward to Scorpion, I liked numbers, and this show kinda reminds me of it (at least from the clips I’ve seen)
It’s a bit embarrassing, but two of my mindless, I’ll fold laundry shows are now going to compete: NCIS:LA and Castle. I’ll still dvr both so that’s not different, I just hope they continue on. I like having a few just perfectly pleasant shows that I don’t have to fret about after watching.
Shallow, I know, but sometimes drivel is just what I need.
I will stick with my Monday night of The Voice, Sleepy Hollow, The Blacklist and Castle, and 2 Broke Girls. I will add in Gotham and have to now add NCIS LA.
Scorpion looks fun, I’ll give it a go, and it actually liked the State of Affairs trailer, altho it looks like the show takes itself pretty seriously.
Mondays are going to be fairly straightforward for me this fall. I’ll be sticking with Fox for the first two hours to watch Gotham and Sleepy Hollow, and then switching over to ABC at 10:00 for Castle.
Despite the overwhelming likelihood that Scorpion will turn out to be yet another generic CBS procedural, I’m strangely intrigued about that show, and for reasons that go beyond the obvious appeal of the lovely Katherine McPhee. Judging from the trailer, it looks like it could be a good bit of fun. I’ll set a season pass for it without any shred of guilt and hope that she lights up the proceedings.
CBS may not have given Scorpion the best chance to succeed, but I hope that it will. Damn it, McPhee deserves a win (and the chance to sing during sweeps). I ultimately wasn’t able to stick with Smash for any length of time (like say, a third episode), but I was willing to watch Season 5 of American Idol in its entirety (a season wherein she ultimately lost to Taylor Hicks, I might add). If nothing else, Scorpion should be considerably less painful than both of those experiences.
CBS generally knows what its doing when it makes a big schedule move like this…but I can’t see Scorpion eclipsing either The Voice or Dancing With The Stars which is something that BIg Bang Theory will actually do which is a huge boon for CBS—and should do for MOM what it did for The Millers this past season which is get it a good size try-out audience. However I can’t see Mom flowing into Scorpion at all….in fact I’m kinda surprised CBS just didn’t keep Mike and Molly here creating an hour and a half Chuck Lorre block that’s guaranteed to keep the lights on at CBS for the night. (followed by either The Odd Couple or the decaying corpse of 2 Broke Girls which lets face it needs to go somewhere for at least two more seasons because the syndication rights have already been sold to TBS for it at this point)
That said I think literally all the other networks will actually do well on this night.
ABC and NBC will continue to do fine. Fox will do fine–I know there’s a lot of pressure on Gotham to succeed and I think even if the quality ends up being disappointing the way Terra Nova was–it’ll still do fine enough ratings wise–I do not see this flopping at least.
And the CW will actually pull a respectable number unlike the last three to four seasons when they were stuck with a ratings hemorrhaging Gossip Girl and even worse attempted replacement shows. I was surprised that they didn’t put the more otherworldly themed zombie show from Rob Thomas here–that seems like more of a fit than something like Jane The Virgin. (Hell I’m honestly curious what Reign would’ve done here following The Originals given that I could imagine some of the audience for both shows overlapping)
Dvr: Gotham,Sleepy Hollow, Blacklist, Ncis:La,Castle. Will watch Teen Wolf live whenever it is on Monday at 10pm. Gave up watching Castle live. Looking forward to K Heigl’s new show.
Dan, I seriously question why you still bother to split out network and cable in these kinds of review articles when addressing scripted tv. I hardly watch any network tv…most of my viewing is scripted series on HBO, AMC, FX, BBC America, with a very occasional network comedy tossed in. Maybe networks are more relevant on Mondays but do you really watch the Good Wife or Revenge live (willingly, not for work) when Mad Men or Game of Thrones is on? Nearly all of the cable shows I watch I see same night or in a few days. Most of the network series I end up “TiNOing”, meaning I DVR and delete unwatched once they pile up. I question whether networks can even make good tv anymore.
GB – Many of my readers are probably like you. Most TV viewers, however, are not. The lowest rated network shows comfortably outrate all but the highest rated cable shows.
And while Sunday absolutely is the dominion of the cable drama over everything on network, no other night is like that. No other night is even close. AMC, HBO and Showtime have all made Sundays their playpen, with FX joining the game in July, but most other nights you’re lucky if there’s one or two scripted show worth watching on cable.
Also, network TV works on a set, lock-step schedule still. Shows are announced in May and premiere in September/January. So… that’s why I do only network in these entries more than anything else. It’s a good way to look at the new schedules night-by-night…
-Daniel
I work Monday nights so it ALL gets DVR’d. FOX gets the priority though, I’m hoping Gotham won’t be predictable and boring. Sleepy Hollow is silly, good fun and I usually watch it around midnight. Dancing with the Stars gets the spot on 2nd tuner.
I too want to catch up on The Originals! If I do, though, new episodes get relegated to the CW iPhone app on Tuesday, along with The Voice on NBC. Blacklist often also gets DVR’d and pushed to Tuesday viewings, and Archer or Louie + whatever new show FX wants to put on also gets the 10pm hour.
I got to watch State of Affairs at Universal Studios and rank the show. I thought the story and pace of the show was excellent, I will be tuning in to watch it.