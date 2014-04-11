Dwayne Johnson doesn’t care if it’s a trap in new ‘Hercules’ clip

and 04.11.14 4 years ago

(CBR) MTV has posted a new clip from the Brett Ratner-directed “Hercules” in anticipation of the MTV Movie Awards on April 13. The footage features Dwayne Johnson as Hercules, John Hurt as Cotys and more as Hercules” army walks straight into a trap. It”s not the first footage revealed from the upcoming film – a teaser trailer released in late March – but it certainly gives a much better idea of what to expect from the movie.

Based on the Radical Publishing series “Hercules: The Thracian Wars” by Steve Moore and Admira Wijaya, the film is a slightly different take on the mythological demigod, following his journey as a sword-for-hire who is contracted by the King of Thrace to train his men into the greatest army in history.

Opening July 25, “Hercules” also stars Ian McShane, Rufus Sewell, Joseph Fiennes, Peter Mullan, Rebecca Ferguson, Ingrid Bolso Berdal, Aksel Hennie and Reece Ritchie.

Around The Web

TAGSbrett ratnerDWAYNE JOHNSONHERCULESRADICAL PUBLISHING

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP