Dwayne Johnson doesn’t care if it’s a trap in new ‘Hercules’ clip

(CBR) MTV has posted a new clip from the Brett Ratner-directed “Hercules” in anticipation of the MTV Movie Awards on April 13. The footage features Dwayne Johnson as Hercules, John Hurt as Cotys and more as Hercules” army walks straight into a trap. It”s not the first footage revealed from the upcoming film – a teaser trailer released in late March – but it certainly gives a much better idea of what to expect from the movie.

Based on the Radical Publishing series “Hercules: The Thracian Wars” by Steve Moore and Admira Wijaya, the film is a slightly different take on the mythological demigod, following his journey as a sword-for-hire who is contracted by the King of Thrace to train his men into the greatest army in history.

Opening July 25, “Hercules” also stars Ian McShane, Rufus Sewell, Joseph Fiennes, Peter Mullan, Rebecca Ferguson, Ingrid Bolso Berdal, Aksel Hennie and Reece Ritchie.