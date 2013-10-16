Dwayne Johnson nears deal to star in ‘San Andreas’

10.16.13

(CBR) Dwayne Johnson has faced everything from international terrorist organizations to street-racing criminals, but he might be going up against his biggest challenge yet if a deal can be made: a continent-shattering earthquake.

According to sites like TheWrap, the star of “G.I. Joe: Retaliation” and the most recent “Fast and the Furious” films, is in talks to star in “San Andreas”, a disaster film formerly known as “San Andreas 3D”. If he does take the role, the action star will play a father trying to get his daughter after a huge earthquake has rocked California.

If the deals can be made, Johnson will re-team with Brad Peyton who directed the actor in “Journey 2: The Mysterious Island”. “San Andreas” has had several screenwriters including partners Andre Fabrizio and Jeremy Passmore, “Bates Motel “creator Carlton Cuse and most recently “The Conjuring” writers Carey and Chad Hayes.

