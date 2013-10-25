Dwayne Johnson reveals his furry ‘Hercules’ look and ‘Fast & Furious 7’ shot

Two brand new photos reveal the two sides of Dwayne Johnson.

One finds him wearing a tight shirt with a bald head, while the other finds him wearing no shirt with a lion on his head.

The Rock tweeted a two-for-one photo from a pair of upcoming films, “Hercules: The Thracian Wars” and “Fast & Furious 7.” They will make you feel less manly.

It’s the first good look we’ve had of Johnson as the Mythological man-god Hercules, and he certainly looks the part as he guides a chariot while decked out in a headdress made from a lion. Meanwhile, the “FF7” pic finds Johnson reprising his role as agent Hobbs, walking tall in what looks like a junkyard where muscle cars go to die.

Check out the pics here:

The tweet’s caption reads: “Intense 6 months of HERCULES to now Hobbs (Fast & Furious). Shooting starts now. #50ShadesOfAttitude”

“Hercules” — directed by Brett Ratner (the “Rush Hour” films) — just wrapped shooting. It also stars Robert De Niro, Aksel Hennie, Rufus Sewell, Ian McShane, Joseph Fiennes and John Hurt.

“Furious” will reunite Johnson with Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Michelle Rodriguez and Ludacris, and is adding newcomers Jason Statham, Kurt Russell, Tony Jaa and Djimon Hounsou. “Tokyo Drift’s” Lucas Black is also returning to the franchise.

“Fast & Furious 7” will race into theaters July 11, 2014, with “Hercules: The Thracian Wars” following on July 25

Which is your favorite look for The Rock?